Fans Are Reacting to The Conclusion of “Ms. Marvel.”

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are responding to Kamala Khan’s surprising appearance in the Ms. Marvel season finale, which completes her heroic debut. Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, was one of the newest Marvel heroines to make the leap from book to a movie this year. She has been a Captain Marvel fan her entire life, played by Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel, a New Jersey-based Pakistani adolescent. Having always wanted to be a hero, Kamala’s dream comes true when she discovers she possesses superhuman abilities of her own.

Ms. Marvel wrapped off its first season on Disney+ this week, with Kamala formally taking on the heroic title and becoming the new guardian of New Jersey. It’s not over yet for Kamala as Vellani will reprise her part in The Marvels. Villani’s Ms. Marvel will join forces with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in the Captain Marvel sequel. Despite the fact that The Marvels won’t be released until 2023, the Ms. Marvel conclusion provided fans an early taste of the highly anticipated MCU sequel.

The season finale of Ms. Marvel, which starred Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, did not disappoint, as most of Disney+’s MCU episodes do. The Ms. Marvel post-credits sequence depicts Kamala reacting to her bracelet shining for no apparent reason. After being flung into the closet, Kamala is transferred and finds herself in Captain Marvel’s bedroom, where she is startled to see her. The Captain Marvel cameo in the Ms. Marvel finale wasn’t an exception, as viewers had much to say on social media about the show’s conclusion.

They Accomplish a Lot of Good Things.

but Marvel Studios is known for their cameos and after-credit sequences. Fans were anticipating seeing Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel together in some manner in the Disney+ series, even though it was a given that Kamala would appear with Carol in The Marvels. However, despite the fact that Carol and Kamala were in the same scene in the Ms. Marvel conclusion, they didn’t really meet. The bangle allegedly went off when Captain Marvel appeared in Kamala’s bedroom out of nowhere. It’s possible that Brie Larson’s character, Ms. Marvel, transformed into Captain Marvel, but it’s improbable because she appeared more concerned about where she was than what she looked like.

Regardless of what transpired in the post-credits sequence of Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel’s cameo was still incredible. Despite the fact that The Marvel is due out in 2019, it won’t arrive until late July 2023 due to the fact that there are still three MCU films to come out first. Even more, enthusiasm is expressed by MCU fans on social media over Ms. Marvel’s inclusion into the bigger MCU next year, as well as her team-up with Carol and Monica. Ms. Marvel fans may get a first peek at The Marvels at San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios will have a panel in Hall H next week. They may also learn more about what happened to Kamala when Carol took her position.

