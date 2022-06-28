Ex-Wife of Former Hollywood Agent Charges Her with Nightmare Domestic Violence!

The ex-wife of Adam Venit, the former Hollywood agent who was charged with sexual assault by actor Terry Crews in 2017, is suing him for alleged domestic abuse. His ex-wife Trina is suing him for domestic abuse, sexual battery, assault, battery, false imprisonment, defamation, stalking, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to court documents filed on Sunday and obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the documents, Adam proclaimed himself “untouchable” as a “terrifying reminder to his wife Trina to keep her quiet and locked in a dangerously violent and abusive marriage,” and filed for divorce in March 2021.



“Adam has mistreated Trina physically, sexually, mentally, emotionally, and verbally over the course of their marriage, which has lasted more than 20 years. He has also relentlessly tracked and watched over her.

The court documents state that Adam “committed several horrific atrocities against the woman he professed to love,” adding that he “strangled, punched, kicked, drugged and sexually attacked her on too many instances to count.”

And if all of that wasn’t nightmare enough, the complaint continued, “He has and continues to control her movements, communications, access to money, credit, and other personal affairs, friends, and family, as well as surveillance of her electronic devices and iCloud.”

She is asking for a jury trial, compensatory damages based on the evidence, and punitive damages in an amount to be established at trial. It was unclear if Adam had hired a lawyer in this situation and he was not immediately accessible for comment. A request for comment from PEOPLE was not immediately answered by the special purpose acquisition business 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, which lists Adam as a member of its partnership group.

Founder Adam Morris Was a Partner in William Morris Endeavor Entertainment.

Up until 2018, he presided over the motion picture section. Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Emma Stone, Dustin Hoffman, and others were among his former clients. According to his biography on the 890 Fifth Avenue Partners website, he has five adult children and resides in Beverly Hills and Hawaii.

The Los Angeles District Attorney dropped the actor Crews’ complaint against Adam in March 2018 because it had passed the statute of limitations.

Crews had accused the CEO of groping him at a party in 2016. Venit allegedly disputed “each and every accusation” made by Crews, denied that Crews had “experienced any hurt or loss,” and asserted that his alleged acts and conduct had not been “sexual,” according to court filings from the time.

The lawsuit was settled in September by Crews, Venit, and WME, and Venit left WME, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org if you are a victim of domestic abuse. All phone calls are free and private. The hotline is accessible around-the-clock in more than 170 languages.

