Who Is Dan Bongino’s Wife Paula Andrea Bongino? Discover Unseen Data!

Dan Bongino is a well-known American media personality who has achieved success as a political analyst, author, host of a radio show, officer, and many other things. People search for him frequently and always look forward to knowing everything about him.

In terms of his personal life, Dan is wed to Paula Andrea. Since their marriage, many people have been looking for him and his wife on a regular basis. If you’re one of them and want to know more about Paula, you’ve come to the correct spot since we’ve collected all the details we can, so keep reading this article.

Who is Paula Andrea Bongino?

Paula Andrea Bongino is an American businesswoman and web designer, who is commonly known for being the wife of Dan Bongino, a conservative political analyst and host of radio and television shows.

Biography of Paula Andrea Bongino

Paula Andrea Martinez was born on August 2, 1975, in Cali, Colombia, and is now a resident of Palm City, Florida, in the United States. She is of American-Colombian nationality and comes from a White ethical family. She is a Christian and a Leo.

Regarding her educational history, Paula Andrea Bongino attended Baruch College in New York City and graduated with a degree in Computer Information Systems in 1998. (CIS).

Paula Bongino Career

Paula had her early schooling in her native Columbia before coming to the United States and enrolling at Baruch College. She is a successful entrepreneur.

Paula and her husband run three companies out of their house: they sell martial arts equipment, create websites, and offer security and risk management advice.

She offers security consultation, site design, and sales of martial arts equipment. Paula runs all the family enterprises from her house. On the other side, Paula Andrea Bongino’s husband is a political pundit and presents the Conservative talk radio show as well as various TV programs on Westwood One and Fox News.

Personal Life

Paula is married to his long-term boyfriend Dan Bongino, who is a well-known American conservative author, political analyst, radio host, and radio broadcaster. He presently hosts The Dan Bongino Show on Westwood One and Unfiltered with Dan Bongino on Fox News, both nationally syndicated conservative talk radio shows.

Paula and Dan met in 2001 and married on August 30, 2003. Their first daughter, Isabel, was born on January 15, 2004, and their second daughter, Amelia, was born on January 20, 2012. The four-person family is presently residing in Palm City, Florida, USA.

Apart from this, there is not too much information about her personal life as she never spoke anything about her previous relationships and affairs, so we can’t provide true information, however in the future, if we get any updates regarding her, then we will update it here.