Craig Robinson’s Reaction to The Cancellation of A Comedy Show Due to A Gunman!

On Saturday, July 16, a shooter opened fire at a North Carolina comedy club where Craig Robinson, best known for his role as Darryl in the smash NBC sitcom The Office, was scheduled to appear.

After the shooting at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina, Killing It actor Corey Haim said that he was scheduled to appear at the event before an active shooter stormed the stage. As Robinson said, “There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” so he and his fellow comics were transported to a different venue. “There is a concert going on, and it is Big Time Rush, so I thought I would share it with you.”

A Big Time Rush event was taking place at a nearby venue, so Robinson and the rest of the crowd were relocated there. He informed his fans, “We had to hurry over here to this show,” he said. Big Time Rush, y’all. ” Rush Hour! Saved by a Big Time Rush

Another Active Gunman Was on The Loose at The Club Where He Had Been.

Although Robinson said he was safe, he insisted that he had been in the green room when the shooter stormed the premises. “I’m OK,” I respond. I’m in good hands. He described the experience as “simply crazy.” Everybody stand up!’ they said in the green room.” Quite the ride. “There’s no doubting that was a moment.”

It was Robinson’s way of saying “thank you, I appreciate the love,” before blowing a kiss and waving to the camera. “They got him” appears to be a reference to the suspected shooter in the backdrop of the footage.

CMPD later released a statement saying, “Shortly after 9 p.m., a male suspect entered an establishment on NC Music Factory Boulevard in Charlotte. He was taken into custody.” The establishment was promptly evacuated as he pointed a gun at the employees. The assailant then shot himself in the leg. In the end, no one was hurt and the culprit was detained.”

Robinson thanked the Comedy Zone and the CMPD for their quick response in a subsequent Instagram post. God is very good that no one was wounded,” he wrote.

