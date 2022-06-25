Couple Mollie King & Stuart Broad Have the Most Relatable Wedding Arrangements!

It was announced that Stuart Broad, an English cricketer, and DJ Mollie King, who wed on June 23, were engaged. After a lockdown and hectic schedules put their wedding plans in jeopardy, King and Broad revealed on June 23 that they are expecting their first child. Using a black and white photo of herself and Broad, Mollie shared the news of her pregnancy with the world. Supporters and friends alike were quick to offer their condolences following the death of a loved one.

One of The Saturdays’ members and former King, Frankie Bridge, had this to say about the reunion: “Cannot wait.” After their discussion on Radio 1, Matt Edmondson wrote: “Wow, what a great picture.” That baby has no idea how lucky he or she is to have you both as parents. This summer, King and Edmondson will be working on the Evians’ Wimbledon: Between The Lines podcast. Former Strictly Come to Dancing castmate Neil Jones also weighed in on the controversy.

Their families are behind them as they embark on this new adventure, but how did King and Broad get together? To learn more about their relationship, continue reading.

July 2012: Sparks Fly

David Gandy, a British model, met with King in the spring of 2012. Eventually, they became acquainted with Broad, a fellow student. They were introduced to each other by a mutual acquaintance, according to Metro. Six years after they started dating, however, they took the next step.

March 2018: Potentially Dating

It was reported that King and Broad had become romantically involved six years after their first meeting. In the fifteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, she was paired with AJ Pritchard, who had previously been linked to Broad. When it comes to Broad, he’s just broken up with lingerie model Bealey Mitchell after a three-year relationship.

August 2018: The Break-Up

On April 23, after a stroll along the Thames with Kings’ toy poodle Alfie, the couple was seen dining al fresco in London. On Monday, King had told the Daily Star (via The Sun) that her love life was going swimmingly, but she did not mention Broad by name. Being in love is one of the most enjoyable experiences of my life. I’m really excited about this.

August 2018 – the End of The Line

Following a courtship of five months, King and Broad have decided to call it quits. An insider told The Sun that the couple had amicably ended their relationship after unfollowing each other on social media.

January 2019: No Hard Feelings

As recently as January 17, Stuart Broad was spotted on the dating site Raya claiming to be a professional cricketer in Nottingham. A few weeks later, King stated that he and Broad had no relationship. She informed me that on Sundays, you’re supposed to.

February 2019: Reconciliation

Although Broad appeared on Raya in February, he rekindled his relationship with King. They were willing to give their relationship another shot, according to an insider.

April 2020: Self-Isolation Heaven

For the first lockdown, King has relocated to Broads Nottingham home from London. On Instagram, the couple posts pictures of their everyday life, including a game of cricket in the backyard. A Peloton bike, which Tatler claims we owned, was Mollie’s way of persuading me to join her in Pilates.

October 2020: First Date Memories

If anyone happened to catch King and Broad on one of their first dates, she gave a quick rundown of how they met. It was obvious when he set up a date for Alfie, she said.

January 2021: The Engagement

Broad asks King the same question tens of thousands of times on the first day of the new year. As long as we are together, I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. He, too, expressed a desire to begin in 2021, just like the cricketer.

Engagement Celebrations and Tatler Photoshoot in April 2021

The couple finally got to celebrate after a few months of engagement. Even though it’s late, King says it felt like an eternity to eat out and that they had a blast blasting every minute.

The soon-to-be-weds posed for a stunning spread in Tatler and opened up about their wedding-day nerves. It’s important to us that it’s a laid-back, fun dinner, says King. However, I’m imagining a few odd debutant nerves, like I experienced when I was 21.

May 2021: Wanting to Start a Family

Her desire to start a family with Broad was revealed in an interview with OK! Magazine in May. The thing I’ve always wanted is here for me now. In addition, she explained, she desired a large family. I’m grateful to have met Stuart, who has fulfilled my lifelong dream of finding true love.

Announcements for Wedding Plans and Pregnancy in June 2022

Despite Being Engaged for A Year, the Couple Has yet To Set a Date for Their Nuptials. but It Didn’t Work out For Them to Get Married Last Summer. It Felt Too Risky by 2021, Broad Said, and It Might Be Cancelled Due to Lockdown.

It Dawned on The Participants as The Year Passed that Their Schedules Were Incredibly Full. a Moderate Patience Game Is Now in Order Because Everything Is Already Booked. All of Us Are Aware of Its Importance, and It Will Take Place in January 2017.

Immediately Following Their Interview, the Couple Announced that They Were Expecting Their First Child. Congratulations to Stuart and me, as They Are Expecting a Baby in The Fall. on Instagram, King Shared. when We Learned that We Were Expecting a Baby at The End of The Year, We Were Overjoyed.

