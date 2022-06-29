Co-Stars of King Richard with Will Smith Give an Update on The Actor Following His Oscars Slap!

In the wake of the Oscars 2022 debacle, Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ co-stars Mikayla Bartholomew and Saniyya Sidney recently spilled the beans on how he’s been keeping up.

Oscars 2022 hostilities between Will Smith and Chris Rock will go down as one of the most divisive moments in Smith’s illustrious acting career. Smith subsequently offered a public apology to the comic and took a break from the public eye. A couple of his King Richard co-stars recently spilled the beans about his post-failure life, saying things have been ‘fantastic’ for him. Mikayla Bartholomew and Saniyya Sidney.

Speaking to ET on the BET Awards red carpet in 2022, Bartholomew confessed to ET that ‘everything is in exquisite splendor’, and that it is always a pleasure to converse with Smith.

Behold the latest news on actor Will Smith, as his King Richard costars provide an update after Oscars snafus.

“Every time I talk to him, he always says that everything is in divine splendor, ya know, so he’s good,” Mikayla Bartholomew told the outlet. As she went on to say, “It’s always nice to talk to him.” Also, Sidney gushed about their video, calling it “amazing.” She said, “Our film was really special to us…Our film was very special to us.” For the best film, King Richard won the BET Award.

In addition, during the BET Awards, Will Smith took home the Best Actor trophy for the film, but he was not in attendance. The biographical sports drama was based on the father and coach of world-famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. As the titular character, Will was joined by Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal. The film has also won Smith two Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Snafu at The 2022 Academy Awards for Will Smith and Chris Rock

In response to Chris Rock’s quip that Jada Pinkett Smith will be the star of the next GI Jane, Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage and slapped him. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth,” he said at Rock as he sat back down.



Afterward, he apologized to Chris publicly on social media and noted, “I was out of line and in the wrong, and I apologize for my behavior. I’m ashamed of myself, and what I did was not representative of the guy I want to be. In a society where everyone is nice and loving, violence has no place.”

I Took This Photo on Instagram/@kingrichardfilm.

Get the latest in entertainment news from India and across the world. Now you can keep up with your favorite TV stars and the latest television news. @kingrichardfilm If you’re looking for up-to-date information on Bollywood movies, look no further. Watch this page for the newest entertainment news and headlines, as they become available.

Related Article:

Kourtney Kardashian Was by Travis Barker’s Side as He Was Taken to The Hospital in Los Angeles Due to A Medical Issue!

Couple Mollie King & Stuart Broad Have the Most Relatable Wedding Arrangements!

Ex-Wife of Former Hollywood Agent Charges Her with Nightmare Domestic Violence!

Awareness of Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis Is Greatly Enhanced!

Christian Bale, Who Starred in Thor: Love and Thunder, Discusses His Intention to Rejoin the Batman Franchise on One Condition!