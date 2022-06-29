Christian Bale, Who Starred in Thor: Love and Thunder, Discusses His Intention to Rejoin the Batman Franchise on One Condition!

Many people throughout the world were moved by Christian Bale’s portrayal of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. Much as The Batman was a triumph for Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale is expected to be a hit when he reprises his role as Batman in Matt Reeves’ follow-up. In any event, it appears that Batman could be on his way back to the big screen, but with a caveat.

An interview with Screen Rant has revealed that Bruce Wayne will return only if Christopher Nolan directs Thor: Love and Thunder, a film that will be released in 2017. There have been three previous Batman films that Nolan has directed with Christian as the lead actor, two of which have grossed in excess of $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

If Christopher Nolan returns to the director’s chair, the actor has claimed he will wear the Dark Knight’s cloak once more. When asked about repeating the role of Batman, Christian said, “No. I’ve never heard anyone mention it. It hasn’t been brought up at all. One or two people have said to me that they heard that I had been approached and given everything. My reaction was, “Wow. I never knew this.” This is the first time anyone has ever mentioned that.’

Christian Spoke About the Bargain He Made with Nolan

The two of us had a deal. That’s what we said: “Look!” In the unlikely event that we’re given the opportunity, let’s try to make three films. We’ll then walk away. Let’s not spend too much time here.’ if Chris Nolan had ever stated to himself, “You know what? I’ve got another story to tell,” then it would be something. He could tell that narrative with me if he wanted to.

Even though Christian’s involvement in the Batman movie has ended, the news has been met with jubilation by all Batman fans. Christian is still eagerly awaited by Marvel fans for his upcoming appearance as Gorr the God Butcher in Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The film also stars Natalie Portman and is scheduled to open on July 7th in theaters throughout the world.

