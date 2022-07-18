Chris Evans Says that Finding a Partner Is His “laser-Focused” Goal!

Chris Evans spoke up about his love life in a recent interview with Shondaland. During the interview, the actor discussed the difficulties of finding love in the entertainment field, saying he was “laser-focused” on finding a spouse at the time. Actress Jenny Slate, who he met during the shooting of his 2017 film Gifted, is currently his girlfriend.

His Role in Netflix’s the Gray Man Opposite Ryan Gosling,

Ana de Armas and others have been announced. Chris is portraying the villain in the film, an assassin who is devoted to finding his target. “The response would be that maybe [I am] laser-focused on finding a mate, you know, someone that you want to live with,” said Chris Evans when asked whether he has ever sought something in life like his evil character in the film during an interview with Page Six.



The actor went on to speak about the business and the difficulties of finding love, saying, “There is no doubt in my mind that I like my work. My whole personality is invested in it. But even in this sector, there are areas of uncertainty, reluctance, and recalibration when it comes to finding someone you can truly invest your whole self in.” He went on to say, “Maybe you’re seeking a partner with whom to spend the rest of your days. Then then, it may be it.”

