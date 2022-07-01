Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Was in A Scary Car Accident After She drove Into an Embankment!

The teen daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards was reportedly involved in an automobile accident.

She’s believed to be well, but she’s had a ‘headache’ since the accident.

In the late hours of Tuesday night (June 28), according to authorities, the 17-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed onto a cliff.

In the Volkswagen, there were three passengers, although their identities have not yet been established..

There were no serious injuries, although the minor driver complained of a headache following the incident, according to the police.

Lola Was Overjoyed when She Received Her Driver’s Licence in January.

Denise and Charlie’s reps have been approached by the Mirror for comment. Charlie, from Two and a Half Men, has two kids, Sami and Lola, with his ex-wife Denise. On Stunt Road at Topanga Lookout in the Santa Monica Mountains, the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station responded to a call regarding a car “over the edge,” according to a spokesman for the station.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed that the car slammed against the embankment but did not roll over the cliff edge. It was during their marriage, in 2004, that Sami arrived. Within a year of her parent’s divorce, Lola arrived on the scene. In June 2011, Denise became a single mother after adopting her third child, Eloise. Charlie, on the other hand, is the father of three children: a girl from a prior relationship and sons from his third marriage to Brooke Mueller. Lola is a low-key social media user, with only 10,000 Instagram followers. She hasn’t posted since March.

