Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi, a Netflix Star, Died at The Age of 36!

Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi’s death has shocked and saddened his devoted following.

She was found dead in her home on July 10 after “passing away abruptly,” according to a statement sent by her family and uploaded on the Instagram page of her talent agency Eye Media Artists. As of this writing, she was 36 years old, according to People.

According to a statement, “The cause of her death is yet unknown as we await the autopsy findings.” “Let us grieve for a little while so we can come to grips with this terrible news. We appreciate your patience as we gather more information and will get back to you as soon as it is available.”

Posting on Instagram, the Agency Wrote: “Rest in Peace”.

@busilurayi.” How to Ruin Christmas featured Lurayi as Tumi Sello. There was the first season in December 2020, and a second season the following year called How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding. the third season of Netflix’s How to Ruin Christmas:

The Baby Shower had begun production as of mid-June, the network revealed. In recognition of her work on the program, Lurayi won the SAFTA Golden Horn Award for Best Actress in a TV Series last year.

To name just a few of her roles, Lurayi played Phumzile on the hit sitcom Cities’la and its offshoot, Ses’Top La, for which she won two SAFTA Golden Horn Awards. Thandi played in Wild at Heart, Dr. Lungile Asumadu in Vutha, Winnie Molepo in Sokhulu and Partners II, and Nomsa Sibisi in S.I.E.S. As Sittina, Lurayi appeared as a guest star on E.R. in the episode “There Are No Angels Here.”

In her Instagram bio, Lurayi calls herself a “Storyteller” and a “Mama.” Last year, on her daughter’s birthday, she wrote, “Flowers are sprouting from your breast, I see galaxies in your eyes, the stars on your tongue, and the sun on your skin.

I swear I see these things in your eyes and on you. You’re everything to me!” Her death has left a void in the business and her close friends and family will all mourn Lurayi “dearly,” as the SAFTAs put it in their tweet.

Several social media users also shared their sorrow after hearing the news. For some, it was the end of an era. “I was blown away by her performance when I saw her on Netflix. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and yours.” One more has been added “My heartfelt sympathies go out to her loved ones. Busi was a superb performer on the little screen.”

