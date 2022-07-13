Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Have Announced Their Tour Dates for North America in 2023!

On their way to a city near you, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are (probably). Including a February gig in Tampa, Florida, the musician, 72, and his bandmates announced 31 additional U.S. tour dates on Tuesday.

The tour will conclude on April 14 with a homecoming concert in Newark, New Jersey, after stops in Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Houston. Afterward, Springsteen and his band will go to Europe for a tour that will be unveiled in May of this year. First, the band will perform in the United States from April through July, then return for a second North American tour in August.

This is the first time in six years that the “Thunder Road” singer and his band have been on the road together, and they’ve announced the tour dates in May.

At the time, the singer told SiriusXM station E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo, “It’s sort of mind-boggling, to be honest with you.” “Even though it doesn’t seem like that much time has passed, At this point, I’m itching to perform in front of an audience. Because of this, I am quite excited to perform in front of our enthusiastic audience.”

As of 2019, Springsteen has released two albums (Western Stars in 2019 and A Letter To You in 2020), as well as a solo New York City concert residency dubbed Springsteen on Broadway, which ended last year after more than 200 performances. Preparations for the next tour will begin in January, according to the Grammy winner, who also hinted at a lineup that would include both old and new songs.

A “long E Street Band tour” is what he’s referring to. “Everybody’s really enthused about it,” he stated. “A large portion of it will feature new stuff, but we’ll also play a lot of the classics the fans have grown to adore. It’s important to have a decent mix. A good concert should have a modern vibe to it, while yet making you feel at home. That, then, is our end aim.”

“It’s going to be a full-on rock and roll concert,” he said. Nils Lofgren, Roy Bittan, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, and Max Weinberg make up the core of the E Street Band, which also includes Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons, and Charlie Giordano on keyboards.

On July 20, at 10 a.m. local time, tickets for the arena events in the United States will be available for purchase. If you’re a Ticketmaster Verified Fan, you’ll be able to get your hands on tickets that go on sale at 10 am local time on July 17. There will be no need for a code to purchase any remaining tickets on the same day, at 3 p.m. local time.

The Dates for The Tour Are Below.

Feb. 1 — Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

Feb. 3 — Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

Feb. 5 — Orlando, Florida — Amway Center

Feb. 7 — Hollywood, Florida — Hard Rock Live

Feb. 10 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

Feb. 14 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

Feb. 16 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

Feb. 18 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

Feb. 21 — Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center

Feb. 25 — Portland, Oregon — Moda Center

Feb. 27 — Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena

March 2 — Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena

March 5 — St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

March 7 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

March 9 — Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena

March 12 — Uncasville, Connecticut — Mohegan Sun

March 14 — Albany, New York — MVP Arena

March 16 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center

March 18 — State College, Pennsylvania — Bryce Jordan Center

March 20 — Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden

March 23 — Buffalo, New York — KeyBank Center

March 25 — Greensboro, North Carolina — Greensboro Coliseum

March 27 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

March 29 — Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

April 1 — New York, New York — Madison Square Garden

April 3 — Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center

April 5 — Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 7 — Baltimore, Maryland — Baltimore Arena

April 9 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena

April 11 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena

April 14 — Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center

