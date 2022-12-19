What’s The Secret Behind Brittany Renner’s Luxurious Lifestyle? Net Worth & Income Source Exposed!

Brittany Renner is one of the well-known American Fitness models. She is well-known for being a social media star, especially on Instagram. The model has a sizable fan base because to her stunning beauty, amazing body, and engaging personality.

Aside from that, she was in a relationship with NBA star PJ Washington, and she has been a media focus since their breakup. However, many people are constantly searching for her vast wealth, we have collected the factual information available on her, so keep reading to find out…

Early Years

Brittany Renner was born in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, on February 26, 1992. She combines half African American and half Caucasian ancestry.

Brittany has grown up with her two siblings. Steve Renner, her brother, and Lexi Renner, her sister. She has never spoken openly about her parents because she seems to keep them a secret.

She attended a local high school to finish her elementary education, as she reflects on her schooling. She subsequently went to Jackson State University. She participated in football for Jackson State University during her stay there. Even she won the 2010 SWAC championship.

Brittany Renner’s Net Worth

Brittany Renner’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $600,000, which includes all of her assets, income, and money earned so far. As of now, in 2022, her yearly salary is expected to be $100,000. Both her followers and her wealth have risen significantly in recent years.

Source of Income

The majority of Brittany’s income comes from advertising well-known brands and sharing her fitness knowledge, both of which she does through her Instagram account.

According to her Instagram posts, Brittany worked with Fashion Nova to launch a website that featured a variety of clothing and accessory items. Later, in response to the overwhelmingly positive response from the public, she started her own sports clothing business, selling hoodies, yoga pants, V-necks, leggings, and sports bras. Britanny Renner’s net worth is primarily derived from the profits of his business.

As her reputation increased and she established it as a real job, Renner started speaking at several seminars and events, including her fitness boot camp, and collaborating with companies like Microsoft and Xbox. She also earns a respectable livelihood from her followers and endorsement deals, which she uses to deliver speeches and promote healthy living. Without a doubt, these successes raised Brittany Renner’s total net worth.

With more than 4.8 million followers on Instagram, it’s estimated that Brittany earns approximately $10,000 for each social media post. Additionally, Brittany instructs fitness courses and is the author of the acclaimed autobiography “Judge This Cover,” which was released in December 2018. Readers throughout the country praised the book.

She also founded the B Renner Workout fitness app, which offers exercises and dietary guidance for balanced meals. According to the estimates, this software also adds to Britanny Renner’s wealth.

Personal Life

Brittany Renner’s love life has been quite puzzling to her fans. The 30-year-old model just broke up with NBA star PJ Washington. The duo had given birth to a son, born on May 6.

Soon after their child was born, the couple broke up. They unfollowed each other and removed all their images together from social media. PJ, the basketball player, also has seemed to have to pay around $200K each month to care for the newborn untill he gets 18 years old.

PJ Washington fans say Brittany Renner is stealing and trapping him. However, it is not proven that the popular fitness model had a similar purpose before they got together.

Subsequently, there was already a report that Brittany was expecting Colin Kaepernick. However, when Colin first received the information, he flatly rejected it. Apart from this, Brittany has dated some famous personalities such as Trey Songz, Colin Kaepernick, and Lil Uzi Vert.