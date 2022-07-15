Beyoncé Thanks Her Fans in Her Very First Tik Tok Video!

The TikTok era has begun for Beyonce.

On July 14, the “Formation” singer posted her first video on Instagram, dedicating it to all of the fans who had made videos to her new track, “Break My Soul.” TikTok contains a mix of Black and LGBTQ content producers that danced, sang, or created skits to the new single.

While some fans vogued in their hotel rooms, others were seen dancing on the street with a rainbow-colored fan in their hands. On top of that, Beyonce appeared in the video, screaming: “In case you forgot how we act outside,” Cardi B yelled.

A photo of the Lemonade singer’s fans wiggling made her “so happy,” she said in the caption. “Many thanks for your support of BREAK MY SOUL! – I’m in love with B.”

Beyoncé’s fandom means everything to her, therefore using the talents of her Beyhive is essential. Hopes that her fans, which she shared on Instagram last month “like this music” and are “motivated to unleash the wiggle. And to know that you are beautiful, powerful, and attractive just the way you are.”

Fans Flocked to Beyoncé’s Instagram Post in Droves, with One Writing,

“Can’t believe I’m seeing Beyoncé’s TikTok era.”

Several others responded, “Imagine waking up and finding yourself on the official Beyonce page!” in contrast to a third TikToker’s comment, “My wig is already in orbit around Saturn! This is the second time you’ve done it, Beyonce. Sparked a heart attack on this flight. QUEEN, YOU ARE MY FAVORITE.”

Beyoncé made history on June 15 when she revealed that her seventh studio album Renaissance will be released on the 29th of July. Robin S’s “Show Me Love” from 1993 and Big Freedia’s “Explode” from 2014 were both sampled and interpolated into the singer’s new hit, “Break My Soul”.

“Making this album gave me a safe haven in which to fantasize and hide from the reality of the world around me at the time. A period when there wasn’t much else to do gave me a sense of liberation and exploration “Instagram user Beyonce sent a message on June 30th. “My goal was to establish a space where people could come and feel comfortable without the fear of criticism. A sanctuary from the demands of perfectionism and overanalysis. Screaming, releasing, and feeling liberated are all possible here. It was a wonderful adventure of discovery.”

