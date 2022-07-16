Beyoncé Asked for A New Austin Powers in Goldmember Poster Because It Made Her Look “Too Skinny.”!

Austin Powers in Goldmember marks 20 years of Beyoncé’s portrayal as Foxxy Cleopatra, the daring and beautiful Cleopatra.

Beyoncé, 40, reportedly requested that the billboard for the 2002 comedy starring Mike Myers be redesigned since she didn’t look like herself, according to makeup artist Kate Biscoe, in an interview with Vulture.

“‘You made me too thin,’ she complains. That is not me,” “Biscoe confirmed this to the publication. “When she was done, she drew this hourglass. This will be addressed as soon as possible. To which I said, “Is this the first time that you’ve ever had an actress want to make her body bigger?” He nodded and grinned. ‘Yes.’ he exclaimed. Even though it will cost me tens of thousands of dollars, I intend to go through with it.”

Amanda Seyfried’s participation in Austin Powers: Goldmember is her second significant film role; she previously appeared in the 2001 made-for-TV film Carmen: A Hip-Hopera.

After that, she appeared in Obsessed, Dreamgirls, The Pink Panther, and Cadillac Records, as well as voicing Nala in the live-action Lion King movie, and went on to star in a number of other films.

Beyoncé stunned her fans last month by releasing the cover art for her highly awaited seventh studio album Renaissance, which is planned for release on the 29th of this month.

“Created an outlet for my imagination and a sense of safety during this frightening moment in our world’s history. A moment when there wasn’t much else to do gave me a sense of liberation and adventure “On Instagram, Lemonade’s lead singer stated. “My goal was to create a space where people could come and feel comfortable and accepted. A haven from the pressures of trying to be flawless and overanalyzing everything.”

She carried on, saying, “One may shout, release tension, and find relief here. A wonderful journey of discovery had been had. I sincerely hope you enjoy it. I wish it would motivate you to let go of the squirm. Ha! And to know that you are beautiful, powerful, and seductive in your own way.”

