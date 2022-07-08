Bevin Prince’s Co-Stars on “One Tree Hill” Show Their Support After the Death of Her Husband!

Bevin Prince’s co-stars on One Tree Hill are helping her through a tragedy. After Prince’s husband, William Friend, died from a lightning strike, her former co-stars took to social media to show their respects. Prince has been married to Friend since 2016. For six seasons, he played Bevin on the TV show One Tree Hill.

Some of the cast members who spoke out online were Brooke Davis, Peyton Sawyer, Rachel Gatina, and Mia Catalano, who was played by Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles, and Kate Voegele, respectively. Bush wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a loving photo of Prince and Friend, “Heartbroken and at a loss.” “Our family is sad because one of us died. Please do whatever you can to help @bevinaprince. Give her the kind of love that her husband always gave her.”

Burton posted a picture of herself, Prince, and their co-star on OTH, Ackles, along with a long message of support for her friend on Instagram.

“There’s always a “strong one” in every group of friends. They are the ones who come when things are hard. They make people laugh and bring light to dark places. It’s important to look out for those friends since they’ll never ask for help “Burton typed. “One of those strong people is our friend @bevinaprince. She is the embodiment of light.”

“As some of you know, her beloved husband @britwilliam died this week,” she went on. “It makes no sense. Bevin is a very important member of our OTH family.” Burton went on to say that Prince and Friend moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, where One Tree Hill was filmed, during the pandemic to start an outdoor cycling workout class called Recess by Bevin Prince.

Burton also shared the link to a GoFundMe page that was set up in honor of Friend. The money from the fundraiser will go to both Recesses by Bevin Prince and the Special Operators Transition Foundation, a non-profit that helps veterans of the Special Operations Forces find new jobs after they leave the military. As of Thursday afternoon, more than $50,000 has been raised through GoFundMe.

“They have always cared about the community,” Burton wrote. “There is a link in my bio if you want to be a part of that larger village and help her.” “Help our friend get better. She is an amazing person.”

Where She Shared Pictures of Prince and His Friend Together as Well as Pictures of The Late Ceo by Himself.

“It’s hard to find the right words to say how much I miss someone like you, Will. You did more in 33 years than most people do in their whole lives “Ackles wrote it. “Your eagerness to learn new things and try new things was contagious. You had a way of getting people to try harder and reach for things only you could see they could do. You and the people around you could always get what they wanted.”

“But of all the things you’ve done, and there was a lot, I know you’d say that finding Bevin was your best,” she said. “You loved each other a lot. That special, bigger-than-life love that people spend their whole lives looking for but never find. As I look around your home and see all the beautiful memories and photos you used to decorate it, I am so glad you found each other, even if it was only for a short time, and lived in such love. We’ll always miss you.”

Ackles also gave out the link to GoFundMe and said, “Will respected and valued the American Dream, entrepreneurship, and women in business more than anything else. Please help us make sure that this business keeps growing and keeps hiring people from this area. Will cared deeply about anything that honored our brave servicemen and women, so we will also give to the Special Operators Transition Foundation.”

Voegele shared Ackles’s post on her Instagram Story, writing, “Donate if you can to help our dear friend Bevin and her family remember Will. He was such a lovely person, and we will miss him so much.”

Related Article:

The Star of Virgin River Hints at A Role Outside of The Netflix Show!

Bevin Prince Star of “One Tree Hill ” Lost Her Spouse After Being Struck by Lightning!

Prince William and The Rest of His Family Share Their Summer Plans!

The “Botched” Star Paul Nassif Reveals That His Older Brother Chris Passed Away Suddenly!

Backstreet Boys ‘i Want It that Way’ Performance Drake Joins Backstreet Boys on Stage!