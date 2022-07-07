Bevin Prince, star of "One Tree Hill," lost her spouse after being struck by lightning.

Bevin Prince’s husband, William Friend, was killed in a lightning strike on Sunday. On a boat at Masonboro Island, North Carolina, the 33-year-old was near his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, at the time of the accident. After a 20-minute attempt at reviving him, Friend was declared dead by the medic, according to sources.

Odette Annable, Bevin’s friend, and You Again performer verified the news. As Odette put it in a heartbreaking Instagram post, they had to say their final goodbyes to William Friend because of the ‘unimaginable.’ While remembering her friend’s spouse, Odette stated that it was odd to write the piece, which she dedicated to Bevin Prince and the life and love he provided her. She went on to say,

Your Magnificent Home With Its View of The Water.

has made me reflect on what a wonderful gift you gave Bevin.” Everyone who came into contact with you had the privilege of witnessing the fervor that burned within your heart. I’d never seen you have such a burning desire to assist others, establish your business, and find happiness when living in North Carolina with Bevin.

You were a match made in heaven for her. Because of the way you supported her aspirations, made her feel seen, and cherished her to the depths of your being, I will be eternally thankful. Bevin’s stories about you and your love tear my heart for her because she lost the love of her life and the world lost a really truly good one,” I said.

