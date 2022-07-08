Better Call Saul Finally Makes an Appearance in The Trailer Saul’s!

The trailer for the last six episodes of Better Call Saul, which start on July 11 on AMC, shows how Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) changed into Saul Goodman.

After black-and-white pictures of some of the most famous places from the Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad universe are shown, such as Los Pollos Hermanos, the Crossroads Motel, and the meth lab run by Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Jimmy walks into a closet full of his alter ego Saul’s brightly colored dress shirts.

Jimmy says in a voiceover, “Let justice be done, even if the heavens fall,” and then picks out a shirt. He then stands in front of a full-length mirror with a hopeful look on his face, which is a clear sign that Saul’s long-awaited full realization is about to happen. Fans of Better Call Saul knew this moment was coming, but that doesn’t make it any less tense to see it happen.

Speaking of goosebumps, the final six episodes will feature the long-awaited returns of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). In a recent interview, Saul co-creator Peter Gould confirmed that they will appear, but he said that viewers are in for a surprise.

“I’ve heard a lot of theories about what’s going to happen,” Gould told Entertainment Weekly on June 29. “I’m happy to report that I haven’t heard a theory that comes quite close to the truth. Cranston let out a little more information by saying that he and Paul both appear in multiple scenes, but he will be just as surprised as the rest of us when he sees how it all turns out.

“There’s a scene where Aaron is without me. There’s a scene where I’m in it without him. Then there’s a scene where we’re both in it. So there are three scenes to come, “He said this on the June 6 episode of the Basic! podcast. “It is pretty cool. But to be honest with you, I don’t even know what episode we’re in because we shot everything all at once and out of order. You’re going to find out.”

