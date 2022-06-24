Besides Paul Mc Cartney and Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar Will Perform at Glastonbury 2022!

Two years after it was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the five-day Glastonbury Festival will return to Pilton, Somerset, for its 50th anniversary as a venue for contemporary performing arts. Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar will headline this year’s Pyramid Stage at the festival. In the Sunday ‘Legends Slot,’ Diana Ross will take the stage. Eilish, 20, will be the youngest headliner at Glastonbury,

While 80-Year-Old Bob Dylan Will Be the Festival’s Oldest.

On the other hand, Eilish made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 on the Other Stage, and today she’s the headliner. Indeed, her music career has progressed tremendously. She sang songs like ‘Bad Guy‘ and ‘You Should See Me in a Crown’ in the past year. This isn’t the only time a Beatle will appear at the storied event.

Many musicians, including Sir Ringo Starr, are taking part in a campaign to get people to write postcards to Prime Minister David Cameron urging him to take action on climate change. A slew of Ukrainian artists will perform at this year’s festival as well. A Ukrainian folk group called DakhaBrakha will take the Pyramid stage on Sunday afternoon for an afternoon performance. This year’s festival begins on June 22 and runs through the following day, June 26.

