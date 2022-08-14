Bert Fields Cause of Death: Lawyer to The Hollywood Elite, Dies at 93

Author Fields entered the world on March 31, 1929, in Los Angeles. He was an American Air Force pilot during the Korean War. Following that, he started working as an attorney and professor at Stanford University’s Law School. Bert’s wife Barbara Guggenheim, Michael Lane, Annabelle, James Elder’s son, and James Elder’s grandchild all outlive him.

Fields were not only a successful lawyer but also a prolific writer who had written several books about the villainous monarch Richard III of England. He also finished “The Family Book” after Puzo’s death.

Biography of Bert Fields

Bert Fields, widely regarded as one of the most prominent lawyers in the world, was born on March 31, 1929, in the United States. Bert Fields is an Aries, according to horoscopes.

How Rich Is Bert Fields?

After expenses, Fields was worth around $10 million. To name just a few of Fields’ high-profile cases: representing Katzenberg in his messy divorce from Disney and Lucas’ deal with Disney’s theme parks; representing Jackson in his landmark contract with Sony Music;

Beatty fought to keep Paramount from chopping a few minutes from his film Reds, the Beatles and Apple Corps won a major award for their work on the Beatlemania musical, and Paramount appealed the Buchwald v. Paramount case over Coming to America.

In addition, he defended DreamWorks SKG and Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg against an injunction that would have prevented the public showing of Amistad (1997).

Explanation of Death

Bert Fields, a legendary entertainment attorney, has passed away. Among his many famous clients were Edward G. Robinson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Tom Cruise, Warren Beatty, The Beatles, and countless other celebrities, production companies, and talent agencies. He was 93.

A representative for Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger L.l.p. confirmed that Fields passed away peacefully at his Malibu home late on Sunday night.

As Greenberg Glusker managing partner Bob Baradaran put it, “For forty years, we were graced by Bert’s brilliance, decency, and charm.” The next generation of great lawyers can thank Bert for his influence. We count ourselves lucky to have known and worked with such a remarkable attorney and person.

For over 60 years, Fields has been a partner at Greenberg Glusker and a staple on The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Power Lawyer list. He has also represented such notable clients as David Geffen, James Cameron, Dustin Hoffman, Michael Jackson, Mike Nichols, Jerry Bruckheimer, Joel Silver, Madonna, DreamWorks SKG, MGM, United Artists, The Weinstein Co., Sony Music, and Mario Puzo, James Clavell, Tom Clancy, Clive

In the early 1970s, he formed an alliance with CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz and began representing actors such as Peter Falk, Elaine May, and Edward G. Robinson over a divorce dispute involving the sale of Robinson’s Impressionist artwork from the 1950s.

Fields gained notoriety as a result of his fight against Paramount Pictures to safeguard writer-director May’s final cut of Mikey and Nicky (1976) and the subsequent disappearance of the film’s only print, an event many believe was staged by Fields.

In fact, he may have been the bagman because he allegedly boarded a plane from New York to Los Angeles at the exact time the print disappeared in Manhattan.

Fields told The New Yorker in 2006, “I will not go into who did what.” “He was exactly like you pictured Perry Mason to be,” May said. Everything was done by him, and he did it all for free because I was broke. I paid him back a year later, but he had no idea I intended to.