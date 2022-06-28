Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Samuel Rear-Ends a Lamborghini While en Route to A Los Angeles Dealership!

When Samuel Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s son, Ben Affleck, had an argument, “[Ben] seemed unhappy,” a source tells PEOPLE about the incident. Samuel Garner, the son of Ben Affleck, was involved in a minor car accident when visiting a luxury car rental company over the weekend. With his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez at 777 Exotics in Los Angeles, the actor took his 10-year-old son out for a spin in a yellow Lamborghini.

With his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their two children in the back seat of the car he was driving, Samuel Affleck slammed into the back of an unidentified white BMW.



This is the first time I’ve seen Ben in a new car showroom for an actual test drive. When Sam saw the high-end automobiles, he seemed fascinated. The Lamborghini Ben let him drive ended up reversing into another parked car, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE. “At first glance, it appeared that the vehicles were unharmed. You could tell that Ben was remorseful for allowing Sam to take the wheel. He appeared to be distressed by the news.

No Damage an Affleck Spokeswoman Informs People in A Written Statement.

The Situation Is Under Control.

Lopez, Who Has Two Children of Her Own, Called Affleck “the Most Caring, Loving, Devoted, Consistent and Selfless Daddy Ever” in A Father’s Day Tribute Earlier This Month. Even Before Affleck and Lopez’s Revived Romance in 2016, the 52-Year-Old Musician Who Sang the Hit Song “on the Floor” Was Seen out In Malibu with Affleck and Lopez’s Kids for Trick-Or-Treating in The Year 2021.

as far as I Know, Everyone Gets Along and Everyone Is Focused on The Kids. a Source Told People at The Time, “Jennifer, Ben, and Jen Garner All Wanted the Kids to Have a Wonderful Halloween.” We Decided to Trick-Or-Treat as A Group Because the Kids Were Close Friends. as A Group, They Seemed to Make the Most Sense.”

