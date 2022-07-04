Backstreet Boys ‘i Want It that Way’ Performance Drake Joins Backstreet Boys on Stage!

Drake was made an honorary member of the Backstreet Boys on Saturday night during the band’s performance at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. Drake was introduced to the crowd as the boy band was about to wrap off their performance. It was Drake’s turn to introduce the band’s 1999 smash “I Want It That Way,” in which he explained the significance of the song to him as a 13-year-old.

The Greatest Songs Ever Played at My Bar Mitzvah

this girl I was in love with came up to me and asked me if I would dance with her,” the rapper told the sea of Toronto fans. I had never felt accepted before, and it was the first time that I had thought that I could be cool. And, if she could see me now, this song is one of the finest in music history,” he yelled, as the song’s first notes began to play. Before joining the band for their rendition of the popular song, Drake closed his eyes and joyously bopped along. Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” was also incorporated into the performance by members of the boy band.

A source close to the partnership informed Variety that Kevin Richardson met Drake at dinner in Toronto and the rest is history, although neither party has verified how the surprise performance came to be. “When she says she’s over guys in this generation and asks why I live alone,” the rapper captioned an Instagram clip of him singing the closing lines of “I Want It That Way.”

