It was reported last night that Cristiano Ronaldo’s bodyguard crashed his £1.7 million Bugatti Veyron as he was leaving his Majorcan vacation home with his family for a day out. After an accident in which his employee crashed into a stone wall, the father-of-five and his family were in another vehicle. Reporter Cronica Balear claims an unidentified bodyguard exited his vehicle to continue his journey and left other staff employed by Manchester United footballer to greet police.

“Everything possible” had been done by Cronica Balear’s security staff while they waited for the police to arrive to ensure curious locals who recognized the Bugatti as Cristiano’s attempted to take photos of it. In Cheshire, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are protected by a pair of Portuguese twins who served in the elite special forces unit of the Afghan National Security Force.

As a result of their service in Afghanistan, Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro became part of a close-protection unit in Portugal tasked with protecting politicians and judges.

There Is No Way to Tell if Sergio or Jorge Ramalheiro Were in The Vehicle when It Crashed.

According to Portuguese celeb magazine Flash, Cristiano hired the twins, one of a set of triplets, after they requested unpaid leave from the PSP police in order to pursue other endeavors. Unknown at the time of his disappearance, the Portuguese international has been photographed on board his £5.5 million Azimut Grande superyacht in Port Adriano, Majorca, enjoying time with his family.



A luxury villa near the accident site near Joan March Hospital in the municipality of Bunyola, where Cristiano is believed to be staying, is available for rent. The wrecked Bugatti was eventually hauled away on a tarp-covered tow truck.

Alexandre, The Third Brother, Is Still Believed to Be a Police Officer.

There is no evidence to support the theory that Cristiano was present in the car at the time of the incident, according to police in Spain. Well-placed sources said: ‘The vehicle hit the wall, but no one was hurt and the driver accepted full responsibility for what happened.

Police have information about who was driving and what happened in a database that can be accessed by courts or officers if additional investigations are needed. But the information should be recorded so that the owner of the property that was damaged can make a compensation claim and rely on the police report in the event of a dispute about how the damage was done later on.

