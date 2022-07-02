As Princess Diana Celebrates Her 61st Birthday, Prince William and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to The Late Princess!

They remembered their mother on Friday, the day she would have celebrated her 61st birthday. In a heartfelt letter to the recipients of the Diana Award, William described them as “the embodiment of my mother’s legacy.”On People’s website, he comments, “Congratulations on earning The Diana Award today!” “You’re part of a generation of young people who are making a difference in the world via their activities, and I greatly admire your efforts.”

The 40-year-old stated, “I greatly appreciate your efforts. I greatly appreciate your efforts. Your tales are fascinating. “Even in the face of enormous obstacles, many of you work hard to break down barriers in order to create a brighter future for all of us.”

“You truly are the embodiment of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all,” the queen said to the students, according to CNN. We can only honor her life and work by recognizing those who go above and beyond to have a positive impact on others around them. Per Us Weekly, Harry made an appearance via video at the ceremony. “Today, we’re reflecting on what would have been my mother’s 61st birthday,” he told the recipients. Her death occurred 25 years ago this year. I haven’t missed a day in the past 25 years of thinking about the impact mom has had on my brother and me, and on all of our lives.”

After That Harry Said, I See Her Legacy In All of You.

A Diana Award community that spans several generations, I see her legacy. In every encounter I have with children and families from around the world, I am reminded of the impact she has had on my life. And I see my mother’s legacy in my children every day.”

It was my mother who instilled in me and the rest of the family a desire to speak out and fight for a brighter future. Much more so now that I’ve become an adult and a father, my mother’s voice is even more prominent in my life,” said the man. Because of you, her voice will continue to be heard because you’ve shown the world that even the smallest acts of kindness matter, and that we have the power to improve the world around us if we so choose.

You are already making a difference and we need you to keep making a difference,” Harry said at the end of the meeting. Each of you may make a long-lasting and much-needed difference,”Diana died in a car incident in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36. It had been a year since William had turned 15 and Harry had turned 12.

As a result of Oprah’s explosive interview with Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle, the brothers have been unable to spend much time together since. Last year, on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday, the brothers put aside their differences and carried out their plan to remember their late mother.

Rarely Have They Been Together to Unveil a Statue of Diana at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

An Ian Rank-Broadley-designed bronze statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, was commissioned in 2017.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also paid tribute to their mother on the day the statue was unveiled: “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength, and character—qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.” Our desire is that this statue will be viewed for all time as a reminder of her life and her legacy. Every day we wish she were still with us.”

“Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison, and their teams for their great work, to the friends and donors who helped make this possible, and to all those throughout the world who keep our mother’s memory alive,” the statement said.

Related Article:

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Was in A Scary Car Accident After She drove Into an Embankment!

Awareness of Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis Is Greatly Enhanced!

Kelly Piquet The Girlfriend of Max Verstappen Has a Notorious F1 Father Named Nelson. Did She Previously Date Daniil Kvyat?

Chrishell Stause Explains Her “Super-Open Relationship” with G Flip!

Robyn and The Kids Here’s how The ‘sister Wives’ Fights All Played out There’s a Scuffle in The Family!