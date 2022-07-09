Amber Heard Alleges the Jury in The Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Was Wrong and Requests a Mistrial!

The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp legal saga just won’t die down! Legal filings submitted by Amber Heard’s team in Fairfax County, Virginia, on July 8 allege that the wrong individual served on the jury duty in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his ex-wife, which Depp won by a landslide victory.

The legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight show that Amber Heard’s legal team has identified the potential legal problem. However, Heard’s team argues that an unnamed 52-year-old with the same last name and address as an unidentified 77-year-old turned up for jury duty instead. The mysterious 77-year-old was summoned to jury service in Virginia.

As a result of this, the 52-year-old anonymous man was selected to serve on a jury in a highly publicized, six-week-long trial. Claims have been made by the Aquaman 2 actress’s legal team that the mysterious 52-year-old was “never” summoned to court and did not show up for jury duty on April 11. A new trial should be ordered as a result of this, Amber Heard’s legal team said.

The document states, “Based on newly discovered facts and information Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022, and therefore was not part of the jury panel and could not have properly served on the jury at this trial,” before concluding, “Therefore, a mistrial should be declared and a new trial ordered.” According to the text, “the right to a jury trial and due process is undermined and compromised” when these precautions are not followed or circumvented, as appears to be the case in this instance.

It Was Also Contended by Amber Heard’s Legal Team That

“A person in this trial who has been summoned to jury duty has a legal right to rely on the basic protection provided by the Virginia Code. Juror No. 15 in this case does not appear to be the same person as the other jurors. As a result, the integrity of the trial for Ms. Heard was jeopardised.”

When it comes to the uninitiated, it is worth pointing out that Amber Heard’s lawyer recently urged the judge to overturn the Johnny Depp defamation verdict because of worries about how one of the jurors wasn’t adequately vetted.

Johnny Depp was granted USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages, which were lowered to USD 350,000 in compliance with the state’s statutory cap, as per the June 1 verdict, made official by Judge Penney Azcarate.

As a result of her counterclaim, the jury awarded Amber Heard USD 2 million in compensatory damages, but nil in punitive damages. Amber Heard After Depp’s lawyer referred to Heard’s charges as a “hoax,” the jury found the 59-year-old actor guilty.

