Who is Ted Danson’s Daughter Alexis Danson? Discover Unseen Data!

Ted Danson is a well-known American actor. He rose to prominence as the lead character Sam Malone on the NBC comedy Cheers, for which he won two Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes. He received more Emmy nominations for his work in the courtroom drama Damages (2007-2010) and the NBC sitcom The Good Place (2016-2020).

Apart from this, Ted was applauded for adopting a daughter named Alexis in the 1980s. Since then, a lot of people are curious to know about his daughter. If your case is also the same, then you’ve come to the right place as we’ve collected each and every piece of information about her, so keep reading to know…

Alexis Danson’s short biography

Alexis Danson was born in 1985 in the United States. Although her exact birth date is not known but through calculations she will be 37 years old in 2022.

Alexis Danson rose to notoriety as Ted Danson’s adoptive daughter with his second wife Casey Coates. Ted Danson, her adoptive father, is a well-known actor who has appeared in a number of films and television series.

People recognize Alexis Danson as a celebrity since she is the daughter of Ted Danson, who is well-known in the industry. Despite this, there are rumors circulating that she is currently undergoing a test run in the acting world after deciding to follow in Ted’s footsteps. While Alexis has not yet made her debut on the silver screen.

Alexis Danson has had a lot of success in her cinematic career, but she is most known for her connection with her adopted father, actor Ted Danson. Apart from this, she is a model. She has worked with various businesses as a model and has been featured in numerous magazine and newspaper publications.

Who is Alexis Danson’s biological mother?

Alexis Danson’s biological mother was proven to be an American lady called Kelly Topel. Kelly’s ex-husband claims she was upset after putting up her baby girl for adoption in 1984. Topel was in an interview when she confessed how devastated she was after reaching out to several couples with no success.

Finally, she received a call from one of her acquaintances, who claimed to have located a couple eager to adopt the kid. Ted and his wife took the kid home after paying Kelly $7.000 to cover expenses. Though they looked to be wonderful people, Kelly said it broke her heart to watch her daughter go.

According to Alexis Danson’s real mother, she wrote several letters to her daughter in 2000, but they never reached Alexis. Kelly added that while Ted appeared to be a family-oriented man, she was fully aware that the actor was piloting a yacht that was doomed to sink.

However, her attempts were ineffective because Ted and Casey continued to co-parent long after their divorce. Kelly Topel is an ex-con who has had run-ins with the law for a variety of offenses including drug possession, assault, prostitution, and burglary.

Kelly was also incarcerated in several mental health facilities between 2010 and 2015, where she received therapy on four occasions. She’s now a homeless alcoholic. Mark Payne, her second husband, brought many domestic abuse accusations against her in 2015.

Alexis Danson’s siblings

Alexis Danson has three siblings: Lily McDowell, Kate Danson, and Beckett Taylor McDowell.

Lily McDowell was born on January 22, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is an actress best recognized for her roles in Manchurian Candidates (2004), Maid of Honor (2008), and Sons of Anarchy (2008). She has been married to Charles Abram Walton since September 25, 2010. You have a child.

Kate Danson was born on December 24, 1979, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Kate is an actor and filmmaker best known for “Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men” (2021). Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog (2008), and she is. Kate was formerly married to Jessie Bochco.

Alexis Danson’s half-sister is Beckett Taylor McDowell. The celebrity kid’s birth date and age are unknown, but being from such a prominent family has put him in the spotlight.

Who is Alexis Danson’s Boyfriend

Alexis Danson does not appear to be dating anybody at this time and appears to be single. As we all know that she does not discuss the details of her personal life, thus she has never revealed anything about her romantic involvements. Therefore, if Alexis has a boyfriend, then she kept her relationship with him a secret.