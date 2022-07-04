Alex Law Director of The Critically Acclaimed Film Echoes of The Rainbow Has Died at The Age of 69!

Director and screenwriter Alex Law, well known for his work on the Hong Kong classics Echoes of the Rainbow, Painted Faces, and A Tale of Autumn, has died. He was 69 at the time.

An obituary published in the South China Morning Post stated that director Mabel Cheung was with Law when he passed away on Sunday. Law died on the same day as novelist and screenwriter Ni Kuang, both of whom had a significant impact on Hong Kong’s literary and film world.

Law Co-Wrote and Co-Directed Some of Hong Kong Cinema’s Most Iconic Works.

The Migration Trilogy, which Cheung directed. Realism and romanticism in their portrayals of their fellow Hong Kongers made their films a favorite among Hong Kong’s diasporic community and tapped into nostalgia for pre-Hong Kong handover times.

Alex Law was the son of Alex Law. A native of what is now China, Kai-Yui Law was born in 1952 in what was then British Hong Kong and graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 1976. During his time at New York University, he met Cheung and became a student of filmmaking. At NYU, the two began their long and profitable professional and personal partnership by writing and directing the films they created together, each in their own turn.

Illegal Immigrant, the first of the Migration Trilogy, was Law and Cheung’s breakthrough film, released in 1985. It highlighted the plight of the Chinese diaspora, which Law and Cheung were intimately aware of. Illegal immigrants in New York’s Chinatown were the subject of this Law/Cheung drama. Chow Yun-fat, Cherie Chung, and Danny Chan starred in Law’s 1987 romance drama An Autumn’s Tale, which was set in New York. The final film in the Migration Trilogy, Eight Taels of Gold (1989), tells the story of an illegal immigrant returning to his native China after a decade of living abroad.

In 1988’s Painted Faces, a biopic of Peking Opera icon Master Yu was directed by Law, with Cheung penning the screenplay. Law, who directed the picture starring Sammo Hung, earned the best director award at the 25th Golden Horse Awards. Soong Sisters (1998), starring Maggie Cheung, Michelle Yeoh, and Vivian Wu, was a well-received biopic about the three Soong sisters, played by Maggie Cheung, Michelle Yeoh, and Vivian Wu.

In 1998, Law and Cheung returned to the nostalgia of their Hong Kong student days, a popular theme with the local audience, with City of Glass. It was a timely release for Hongkongers facing an uncertain future following Hong Kong’s 1997 handover. As a result, the couple was able to move forward with Echoes of the Rainbow.

Echoes of the Rainbow, a nostalgic-driven drama set in the 1960s about a working-class family, which Law based primarily on his own experience, was released in 2010. The film was awarded the Crystal Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. Law’s previous works include Now You See It, Now You Don’t (1992), Beijing Rocks (2001), Traces of a Dragon (2003), Night and Fog (2009), and A Tale of Three Cities (2009). (2015).

