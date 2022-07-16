After Mark Fleischman’s Death Suzanne Somers Talks About Her Star-Studded Nights at Studio 54!

Suzanne Somers thinks about the best times in her life. ET talked to Somers the same week that Mark Fleischman, a former owner of Studio 54, killed himself with the help of a doctor. Somers remembered having some of the best nights of her life at the famous New York City club.

Somers tells ET about the late 1970s and early 1980s when she was on Three’s Company and often went to Studio 54, “Oh, what a time it was.” “I’ve never had a better red carpet experience than when I walked into Studio 54. I didn’t even think about how posh it was, that there were red velvet ropes and that when our car pulled up, the doors opened by themselves, and Steve Rubell, co-owner of Studio 54, said, “Come, come, come.”

Somers remembered that people would be “screaming” outside the club, but once you went inside, “you couldn’t hear anyone’s voices” because of the “loud and wonderful” music.

“I did nothing but dance. Disco dancing was a way to dance even if you didn’t know how to dance. It wasn’t important, “Somers says that people like Halston, Bianca Jagger, Diana Ross, Andy Warhol, and Liza Minnelli used to go to the club often.

Somers Also Met Donald Trump at The Club.

but she didn’t remember it until she was at an event with the former president and sat at the same table as him.

“He asked, “Do you remember the first time we met?” And I said, “I don’t really.” He said, ‘Yep. It’s been 44 years,'” Somers thinks back. “I didn’t even understand what he was saying. Then I put it all together and realized, “Oh, you were that guy sitting up there with Halston and Bianca.”

Somers jokes that she didn’t notice Trump at Studio 54 because she was more famous than he was at the time. There were too many great memories to choose a favorite, but most of the most memorable things happened on the dance floor of the club.

Somers says, “I remember one night when I was wearing a white cashmere dress that twirled when I turned, and I turned and turned and turned.” “On New Year’s Eve, there were dancers and ropes hanging from the ceiling. Even though they were wearing body suits, they looked naked as they climbed up and down the ropes and danced to the music. You had the best time ever. I don’t know how else to explain it.”

Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, would often go to the club. They would dance until “the wee hours of the morning” and then take a limo back to a “fabulous” hotel to end the night. “We had an amazing time. It was great. Then I’d go back to Los Angeles and do Three’s Company in the studio. At night, I’d do magazine covers, and on the weekends, we’d fly to New York “she tells. “Wow, what a life!”

Somers thinks that the time before the internet and cell phones made the Studio 54 experience so unique. “No one took a picture of themselves. It was all paparazzi, which is exciting because they are always clicking and flashing. Because of social media, I don’t think it will ever be that good again… All of the photos from that time were real and true, “ET, she says. “When you look up photos of Alan and me at Studio 54, you’ll mostly see pure joy and excitement on my face. It was called Studio 54. It was pure happiness, excitement, and a real thrill.”

Even though her time at Studio 54 is over, Somers says that her life today is “probably the best it’s ever been.” She has a Facebook Live and IGTV show three times a week with her family and is busy promoting her Gut Renew smoothie mix. She makes a joke: “Who says that at 75?” “I love being my age. I’m happy with how I look. I’m in love with my husband. I’ve never been happier than I am right now.”

