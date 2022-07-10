After a Wireless Outage in Canada, The Weeknd had to postpone his concert.

Due to a widespread cellular outage, The Weeknd had to postpone his concert in Toronto on Friday. However, the country’s largest telecom sector, Roger Wireless, fell down, causing concern among Canadians who suddenly found themselves unable to use the internet and the services it provides (such as banking and transportation), causing the musician to postpone his After Hours til Dawn tour.

“The Weeknd event planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue’s operations and infrastructure are not possible until full service is back,” Live Nation Ontario said in a statement Friday night. After the news came, the singer of “Earned It” took to Instagram to express his sadness and devastation.

Due to the Rogers outage at the venue today, he commented on his Story, “Been here all day but it’s out of our hands.” “Operation and safety are in jeopardy, but I did everything in my power. Sadly, this is the one that stings the most, but we will still put on the concert, just not tonight. I’m very aware of how eager you’ve all been to see me perform and how much effort many of you have put in to be here to share this moment with me. All of you have made my day.”

One young fan, in particular, was particularly hurt. A picture of a little boy dressed like The Weeknd for the Super Bowl has gone viral on social media. In a tweet, the user who posted the image wrote:

Why Is This Little Boy Crying?

“Can someone please find him for me,” the singer joined in?

Please help me locate him. https://t.co/vWFFnZj6Rv

The Weeknd (@theweeknd) 9 July 2022

Reuters reports that the widespread cellphone outage lasted 19 hours. Banks, transit, and government services had to be shut down for millions of people as a result of the outage. Some residents were unable to phone 911 for help, according to police.

Tony Staffieri, president, and CEO of Rogers issued the following statement: “We let you down today. More can and will be done.” No cyber attack has been found, according to an official who spoke with the news agency, according to reports.

There will be a The Weeknd concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 14.

