According to Reports, Kylie Jenner Allegedly Left a $20 Tip on A $500 Restaurant Bill !

SHE WAS ONE TIME Kylie Jenner was chastised by a New York waitress turned model for leaving only a $20 tip after piling up a $500 dinner bill at the “fancy” restaurant where she worked.

Celebrities who dined at the restaurants Julia Carolan worked at were slammed on TikTok for their rude behaviour or poor tipping habits.

An undisclosed TAO Group restaurant, which includes TAO, LAVO, and Beauty & Essex, employed the now professional model in addition to Nobu in Manhattan.

Neither of the Jenner sisters received extremely high marks from Julia when the former hostess was judging her renowned visitors.

She awarded Kylie two out of ten for her politeness but a lack of generosity when it came to tipping. “She was fine, but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill,” he said. It’s up to you how you use it,” Julia advised.

Her younger sister, Julia, described Kendall as “cold” despite the fact that she was scored higher.

“Unfortunately, I had a less-than-ideal experience with them this time around,” Julia remarked. For years, “She’d come in every day and she was cold to the workers.

To be generous, I’ll say she’s shy and that she typically has someone speak for her when she needs something.

And Julia didn’t say anything kind about Hailey Baldwin in her viral videos, either.

Mrs. Bieber, Julia Claimed She Had Met the Model, 23, Who Married Justin Bieber,

“This is going to be controversial, but I’ve met her a few times and each time she was unpleasant,” Julia stated.

In spite of the fact that I really want to like her, I’m going to give her a 3.5/10.” Sorry.”

If Hailey appeared disrespectful in the model’s footage, she apologized.

‘I’m really sorry if I’ve ever given you a terrible vibe or a poor attitude,’ she says in the video. “That was never my goal!”

In addition to Nick Jonas and Josh Peck, the waitress-turned-model had an appreciation for a number of other celebs.

Gigi and Bella Hadid were described as “very sweet” by her, and she had nothing but praise for them.

This is a rare occurrence for celebrities, Julia noted. “They were incredibly nice and friendly to workers,” she remarked.

She Also Assigned a Score of 10,000,000 to Beyonce, the Famed Singer.

“This is the most star-struck I’ve ever been,” Julia acknowledged.

When Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z arrived at their table, she escorted them there.

When she was done saying goodbye, she made sure to look me in the eye and say thank you with a big smile. Julia finished by saying, “She’s stunning.”

