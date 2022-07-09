A Year After the Death of His Wife Helen Damian Lewis Marries Alison Mosshart!

It’s safe to say that Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart’s on-screen romance is making headlines. The Kills’ frontman and Band of Brothers star were photographed hanging out at The House of KOKO’s first summer party in London on Wednesday. He was holding a drink and Mosshart put her arm around his as they grinned for the camera. The two of them have already hung out before.

They were in London just a few weeks ago for a fundraiser for the National Gallery’s Bicentennial campaign. Approximately 15 months after the devastating death of Lewis’ longtime wife, Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory, who succumbed to breast cancer, the two appear to be dating. Not only has Lewis not acknowledged the connection, but Mosshart’s mother, Vivian, has spoken to the Daily Mail and appeared to confirm that the famed actor and singer are together.

“I don’t know how much flack I’m going to get for all of this, but of course, we are delighted for her,” Vivian said in an interview with Daily Mail. “It turns out that they have mutual acquaintances. However they ended up meeting, and I’m happy with it. We are happy if she is. I haven’t met him yet, but it’s on my bucket list.”

Known for her portrayal of Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, Lewis was married to actress Helen McCrory for 14 years. The couple has two adolescent daughters. Lewis spoke publicly for the first time since McCrory’s death in January, dedicating a poem to her at London’s National Theatre. One thousand or more people attended the celebration, including Lewis’ two children.

Mc Crory’s Sense of Humour Prompted Lewis to Look for A New Partner After She Died

he stated in an interview with The Sunday Times. “From her bed, she told us, ‘I want daddy to have many girlfriends.’

All of you must rediscover the joy of being in love. Even though love isn’t possessive, you know, Damian, try to avoid snogging anyone during the funeral.”

