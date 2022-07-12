A Surprise Update from Carol Vorderman on Lorraine Kelly’s Absence from The Show!

Carol Vorderman has replaced Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine Kelly’s ITV show for a few days. She was last seen anchoring her Lorraine show on Friday, which she formerly hosted in Scotland (July 8).

On the other hand, she was conspicuously absent from Good Morning Britain on Monday (July 11), when she usually appears to announce what will be included on her show, which airs on weekdays at 9 a.m. on ITV.

In the place of Lorraine and Ed Balls, Susanna Reid and Ed were met by Carol, who had just recently appeared on Countdown a few weeks before, as she talked about her newest TV appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox with long-time friend Gyles Brandreth.

Lorraine Was Expecting Susanna Reid and Ed Balls,

but instead, they were surprised by former Countdown star Carol, who had appeared on the show less than two weeks earlier to discuss her performance on Celebrity Gogglebox with longtime friend Gyles Brandreth.

At 5 a.m. this morning,” Susanna stated on GMB, “I thought I spotted Carol Vorderman in the corridor.” As Carol, a beam of sunshine in a yellow cut-out top emerged on the screen, Susanna said, “At 5 am and now I know the reason why.”

Surprised, Susanna said, “Morning.” It was Carole’s mimicry of their morning greeting that drew the attention of the other person. Susanna raved at Carol’s straight blonde hair as she smiled.

Susanna echoed Susanna’s amazement as she remarked, “I didn’t believe you were in for our program and you aren’t.” Ed agreed. But unfortunately, Lorraine has the terrible you know what and I’m here for a few days, which Carol is happy to do. “We didn’t think so either,” Carol said.

As Susanna added, “We’re all praying for a rapid recovery for Lorraine.” “But in the meanwhile, Carol, you’re doing a fantastic job and you look fantastic.” After joking about her appearance at 5 a.m., she proceeded to tease what was to come on her hour-long program.

Likewise, Lorraine has confirmed through Twitter that her absence is really related to Covid. As she put it, “At the weekend, I tested positive for Covid for the first time in my life. It’s not too awful because of the vaccine, and I’m hoping to return to work as soon as possible.” Appreciation to Carol Vorders for hosting Lorraine while she is away, she added: “Huge thanks to @carolvorders.”

And the well-wishes poured in like a waterfall. Please get well soon, I’ll miss your presence in the mornings. “@LynnEll65882377 Responded by @XSweetButSassyX: “That’s terrible. As a friend, I’m sad to learn that Lorraine is ill, and I’m sending you my best wishes to get better soon.”

