Wylie Draper Cause of Death, Personal Life, Career, & Lifestyle!

Following an online outcry, Joseph Fiennes was supposed to portray Michael Jackson in a controversial episode of Urban Myths.

In the 2007 film Mister Lonely, Rogue One star Diego Luna portrayed him, but his character was actually a look-alike.

Besides his role as the voice of a young Michael Jackson in the animated series Jackson 5ive, Donald Fullilove hasn’t done anything else.

Only in 1992’s The Jacksons: An American Dream and its spiritual 2004 follow-up, Man in the Mirror: The Michael Jackson Story, starring Flex Alexander, did individuals truly portray the adult Michael Jackson..

Cause of Death

Wylie was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 1993; it is not known how long he battled the illness or how he fought the disease,

but what is known is that Wylie a talented young man with a bright future ahead of him was taken way too soon, he died on December 20th 1993 in Los Angeles, California,

Bio

May 5, 1969, is the date of Wylie Hughes Draper Jr.’s birth in West Virginia, USA. Even as a child, Wylie’s brother Desmond would have parties at the local skating rink where Wylie would perform Michael Jackson-style dance routines, making him the center of the show! At first glance, Wylie’s likeness to Michael Jackson was unmistakable, but as he matured, his interests in the arts waned. He switched to football at Northside High School and later returned to his original passion for the arts. It was during his sophomore year of high school that his theatre teacher described him as a “consummate pupil” and stated he would “teach forever” with all of Wylie’s. After graduating from Point Park College, Wylie worked as a lead dancer at Disney World and as a lead entertainment on Norwegian cruise ships during the summers. During this period, Wylie was cast as an adult Michael Jackson in the television movie.

“The Jacksons an American Dream.” It has been said that Wylie was incredibly calm and humble during his audition for the role of Michael Jackson, while a local hairstylist re-created Wylie’s hair to resemble that of the King of Pop’s Erin recalls the young man giggling while seated in the chair and watching comedies on cassette! As far as we know, Wylie’s great performance as Michael Jackson didn’t lead to any additional lucrative film deals once he left the role. An extra for Michael Jackson’s music video for “Remember the time” as well as an additional dancer for the cable show “The Red Shoe Diaries,” all of which aired after his death, were all roles he danced in before his death. When Wylie was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 1993, he was only 24 years old, and he died in Los Angeles, California, on December 20th, 1993.

