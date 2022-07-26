Walter Payton Cause of Death: A Look Back at The Life of The Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Affectionately Known as ‘Sweetness.’

In every way, Walter Payton embodied the term “greatness.” The NFL Man of the Year Trophy now carries the name of the renowned Chicago Bears running back known as “Sweetness,” who embodied class both on and off the field.

Walter Payton, a native of Columbia, Mississippi, needed some time to warm up to football after his adolescence. His brother Eddie, who went on to play five seasons in the NFL, was already on the team while he was in high school and he didn’t want to compete with him.

At the age of junior, Payton finally joined the squad and made an immediate impact. He scored in every game he participated in during his two years at Columbia High and was named to the All-State team his senior year. SEC colleges didn’t want to become involved with him despite his success, as many still didn’t grant many scholarships to black players.

He had previously committed to Kansas State, but after seeing his brother play at Jackson State, he decided to follow in his brother’s footsteps and enroll there as well. The place where Walter Payton earned his fame as a football player, showing all the colleges who passed him over that they were wrong.

Cause of Death

Walter Payton revealed in February 1999 that he had primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare liver ailment that may have contributed to the development of his cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). As an advocate for organ transplants, he spent the last months of his life encouraging others to donate organs. Unfortunately, by the time he made his first commercial appeal, his disease had progressed too far for transplantation to be a possibility.

It was in April of that year that Payton made his final public appearance, throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game with Mike Ditka.

Don Yaeger, the author of Never Die Easy, collaborated with him in the final weeks of his life to write his memoirs.

Payton passed away on November 1, 1999, as a result of complications brought on by his sickness. He was 46 at the time of his death. The NFL staged special events to honor his career and legacy during the same week. To commemorate Payton, the Chicago Bears wore #34 patches on their jerseys.

Walter Jerry Payton Wiki Biography

When Walter Payton was born on July 29, 1954, he was a professional American Football player who played for the Chicago Bears in the National Football League (NFL) from 1975 through 1987.

How much money did Walter Payton have in his bank account? Walter Payton's net worth has been reported to be as high as $3 million, according to credible sources, with the bulk of his money coming from the contracts he signed with professional sports clubs, which earned millions in his bank account.

How much money did Walter Payton have in his bank account? Walter Payton’s net worth has been reported to be as high as $3 million, according to credible sources, with the bulk of his money coming from the contracts he signed with professional sports clubs, which earned millions in his bank account.

Walter Payton Net Worth:

$3 Million

American football player Walter Payton had a net worth of $3 million at the time of his death. In July 1954, Walter Payton was born in Columbia, Mississippi. He died in November 1999 at the age of 63. In 1996, Payton was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a running back who attended Jackson State University.

The Chicago Bears selected him in the fourth round of the 1975 NFL Draft, and he played his entire NFL career in the Windy City. As a running back, Payton is among the greatest in NFL history. At one point, he owned the career running yardage, touchdown, carry, and yardage from scrimmage records, as well as the overall yardage record.

Payton owns the record for most touchdown passes in a career with eight (most for a non-quarterback). With the Bears, he won Super Bowl XX. There were three times that Payton was voted NFL MVP. All-Decade teams in the NFL 1970s and 1980s and the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team have included him.

The Chicago Bears retired his No. 34 after he was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993. Late in his life, he was diagnosed with a rare liver condition. There are several awards named after him and recognition for his efforts to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation. On November 1, 1999, Walter Payton, at 45 years old, passed suddenly.