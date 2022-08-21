Vinson Filyaw Cause of Death: Infamous ‘girl in The Bunker’ Kidnapper Vinson Filyaw Dies in Prison

Vinson Filyaw worked as a builder in the United States. He was found guilty of abducting and raping 14-year-old Elizabeth Shoaf from Lugoff, South Carolina, and holding her hostage in a bunker underground in 2006.

Biography

On December 15, 1969, Vinson Filyaw was born in the United States.

Reason for Death

A South Carolina man who was sentenced to 421 years in prison in 2006 after the kidnapping, holding, and raping Elizabeth Shoaf, then 14 years old, for 10 days within a bunker, has now passed away there.

According to Columbia TV station WLTX, law enforcement authorities have confirmed that Vinson Filyaw, 51, passed away on Monday while incarcerated at South Carolina’s McCormick Correctional Institute. The 2018 Lifetime channel film Girl in the Bunker was inspired by Elizabeth’s kidnapping, manipulation of her captor, and escape.

Her kidnapper contacted her while posing as a police officer.

On September 6, 2006, Elizabeth was traveling home from school near Lugoff, South Carolina, when a guy wearing combat fatigues handcuffed her, led her into the woods, and imprisoned her for 10 days in a hand-dug subterranean bunker while repeatedly raping her.

Elizabeth made it a point to gain his trust as part of her escape plan, persuading Filyaw to lend her his phone so she could play games on it. Elizabeth revealed on NBC’s Today show in 2008 that she urgently texted her relatives and friends as he was dozing off.

Police who had previously thought she was a runaway were inspired by this and were able to focus their attention on Filyaw, a 36-year-old jobless construction worker who was also a suspect in a separate sexual assault.

Filyaw asked Elizabeth what to do as he watched TV coverage of the manhunt with the girl. I advised him to go since he would be arrested if he was found, she said.

She left after he did and was found, displaying her own bravery as later described in the TV movie. Five kilometers away, Filyaw was apprehended and put under custody. He was charged with several crimes, including kidnapping, and instead of going to trial, pleaded guilty to all of them. He was then given a 421-year jail term in September 2007.

Don Shoaf, her father, said to Today in 2008, “I look at her all the time and realize what she went through and how she did it.” I’m still in awe.