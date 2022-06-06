Victoria Racimo Cause of Death, Actress in ‘prophecy’ and ‘the Mountain Men,’ Dies at 69

Charlton Heston’s co-star in The Mountain Men and in the 1979 environmental thriller Prophecy, Victoria Racimo died on Nov. 29 in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was 69 years old.

The Magic Garden of Stanley Sweetheart starred Racimo alongside Don Johnson in 1970, The Day of the Dolphin starred George C. Scott and Jim Varney in 1973, and Ernest Goes camping starred Racimo together Jim Varney in 1970. (1987).

Her documentary One Day, about the Kentucky-based Our Mims Retirement Haven (named for a great filly who raced in the 1970s), was a labor of love for Racimo, an ardent supporter of equine welfare. Racimo also co-wrote the 2017 book All the King’s Horse: The Equestrian Life of Elvis Presley.

For her role as Ramona in John Frankenheimer’s Prophecy, in which she appeared with Robert Foxworth, Talia Shire, and Armand Assante as they investigated pollution in the Maine woods, Racimo is probably best recognized (1979). Running Moon in The Mountain Men was the next role she took on (1980).

On the 26th of December 1950, a girl named Victoria Raquel Racimo was born in the Big Apple. Her parents were in the entertainment industry, and she performed in the original Broadway production of Flower Drum Song by Rodgers and Hammerstein in the years 1958-60. Although Racimo was not a native Hawaiian, she was able to secure a job as “Miss Hawaiian Punch” later on. When asked about her heritage in a 2015 interview, she revealed that she was Filipino and Spanish on her father’s side, and Irish and Lenape Indian on her mother’s side. Before going to Los Angeles, Racimo studied piano at the High School of Performing Arts, then at Juilliard and Columbia Universities. As part of Journey Through Rosebud, she starred alongside Robert Forster back in 1972.

Victoria Racimo’s Wiki Is Here

She doesn’t have an entry on Wikipedia. The IMBD website, on the other hand, has her bio. Columbia University was Victoria’s alma mater of choice for her undergraduate studies. The Julliard School’s Preparatory School awarded her a bachelor’s degree in piano performance. Besides the Balanchine School of American Ballet, Victoria also studied ballet there.



One of the most acclaimed filmmakers of her generation is Victoria Racimo. At the Equus Film Festival in New York, she won Best Director for her new documentary, One Day (2015), which she wrote, directed, and produced herself. – Josh Charles is the narrator of the film. Both “A Toucan Can” and “Pirate Jack,” both starring Jason Alexander, are scripts she penned (starring Alice Cooper). “Blue Moon” was co-written by her and Alicia Keys, based on Keys’ own tale.

Victoria Racimo’s Cause Of Death

77-year-old Victoria Racimo died on November 29, 2020, making her the oldest person ever to die. In the United States, she was born on the 26th of December in New York City (New York).

There is still no explanation for the tragic death of Queen Victoria.

It hasn’t yet been determined how she died. It has been a family secret since her death. She passed away on November 29, less than one month before her 30th birthday, a tragic loss for the film business and the world at large.

Victoria Racimo Husband

Her husband of Victoria is never mentioned. There are no rumors regarding Victoria’s marriage, and she hasn’t spoken about him. Victoria appears to be keeping her private life a secret.

On Victoria Racimo’s Net Worth:

Among her many talents, filmmaker Victoria Racimo excelled as a director, screenwriter, and producer. Her earnings were derived from her job as a producer and director in the film industry.

Her monetary position is thought to be $16 million now.

Victoria Racimo Family

Victoria Racimo was a reclusive lady who preferred to keep her affairs private. Her personal life is still a mystery, as she hasn’t divulged anything.

According to one internet site, her mother was a dancer and her father was a musician. There’s no further information on her family beyond that.