Vicente Fernandez Cause of Death: The ‘King of Rancheras,’ legendary Mexican singer dies at 81

Vicente Fernández, a retired artist, actor, and producer of motion pictures. Before leaving the film business in 1991, he was a part of almost 30 movies. Vicente released almost 50 albums in all before he stopped making music. Over 50 million units of them were sold, which is astounding.

In addition to that, Vicente was a member of the Partido Revolucionario Institucional in Mexico (PRI). As a result, he frequently provided entertainment at their political gatherings.

Vicente has been a part of two significant controversies over the course of his career. In the beginning, when he stated unequivocally that he wouldn’t agree to a liver transplant on the off chance that the donor would be gay or a drug user. He felt that by doing this, he would be defiling his marital bed.

The second incident happened after he was accused of harassing a female fan during a photo opportunity. While they were shooting a picture, he grabbed a woman by the breast. Fernandez later apologised, explaining that it was a joke.

Famous world music singer Vicente Fernández was born on February 17, 1940, in Mexico. A singer, actor, and film producer with a more than fifty-year career who has won seven Latin Grammy Awards. Vicente Fernández has Aquarius as his zodiac sign, according to astrologers.

In 1963, he tied the knot with Mara del Refugio Abarca Villasor. Alejandra, Alejandro, Gerardo, and Vicente are the names of his four kids.

Net worth of Vicente Fernandez

$100 Million

What was the wealth of Vicente Fernandez?

Vicente Fernandez, a Mexican actor, singer, and producer, had a $25 million fortune at the time of his passing. At the age of 81, Vicente Fernandez passed away on December 12, 2021. Vicente Fernández made appearances in more than 30 films and over 80 albums.

Nine Latin Grammy Awards, 14 Lo Nuestro Awards, and three Grammy Awards were all won by him during the course of his career. With more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, Fernández is one of the most successful Mexican music artists in history.

Young Life

Vicente Fernández was born to a rancher and a housewife on February 17, 1940 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. He had aspirations of becoming an actor as a child, but he also became passionate about music after receiving a guitar.

After completing elementary school, Fernández and his family relocated to Tijuana, where Fernández worked as a painter, mason, and cabinetmaker while still a young adult. He then started working as a cashier at his uncle’s restaurant and started performing in bars and at weddings. In this period, Fernández joined several mariachi ensembles.

Starting a Career

Fernández made his first paid television appearance at the age of 21 on the program “La Calandria Musical.” He relocated to Mexico City in 1965 to seek a career in music. For the albums “Soy de Abajo,” “Ni en Defensa Propia,” and “Palabra de Rey,” which were part of his first deal with CBS México, he was a recording artist.

The popular albums “El Rey,” “El Hijo del Pueblo,” and “Para Recordar” were later released by Fernández, along with “La Voz Que Estabas Esperando.”

Fernando Fernandez’s Death by Cause

Vicente Fernández passed away on Sunday morning, December 12, at a hospital in Guadalajara, according to his family. Vicente Fernández was a towering giant of Mexican ranchera music whose resonant voice shaped the lives of countless generations of admirers throughout Latin America.

The damage was caused by complications after surgery for a cervical spine injury sustained in a catastrophic accident in August of last year. In a stable but critical state, Fernández had remained in the hospital since. His condition has gotten worse over the past 24 hours, according to official updates from his medical staff on his official Instagram account. He had 81 years of age.

Fernández was only five-foot-seven but had the physique and manner of a giant, easily recognisable for his stylish charro attire and cap, his prominent moustache, and his brilliant smile. His performances were legendary, lasting for hours on end depending on the audience’s mood. Even as a septuagenarian, Fernández was the ultimate musical partner, making adult men cry with his stories of broken hearts and inspiring women to fling themselves (or their undergarments) at him onstage. Fernández was always accompanied by his mariachi.

Fernández’s passing is more than just passing. It also marks the conclusion of a period marked by great Mexican music and eminent performers and composers, such as Jorge Negrete, Pedro Infante, Antonio Aguilar, Javier Sols, and José Alfredo Jiménez, of whom Fernández was the youngest.

No other authentic Mexican voice has ever been as popular or well-known on the charts. Fernández is a tireless touring and recording artist who has released over 50 albums. She is ranked No. 5 on Billboard’s list of the Greatest Latin Artists of All Time and has more albums than any other local Mexican act, placing 15 of them, including six No. 1 albums, in the top 10 of the chart for Top Latin Albums. On the Hot Latin Tracks chart of Billboard, he scored 61 songs.

Fernández was unrelenting in the touring environment. With sales of $7.3 million from 12 sold-out performances at Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional, he reached No. 2 on Billboard’s weekly touring tally as recently as 2014. His 2014 run of performances, which included stadia in the United States, was intended to be his final trek.

At Mexico’s Azteca Stadium, Fernandez would do his final tour performance in 2016. Fernandez was also an actress who appeared in over 30 movies, modeling his roles after those of Pedro Infante, his idol.