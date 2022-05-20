Vangelis Cause of Death:, Famed Film Composer and Synth Pioneer, Dead at 79!

It has been announced that Vangelis, the composer of the soundtrack for the film Chariots of Fire, has died. 79 years old, he was. He died on May 17 in a Paris hospital, according to his aide Lefteris Zermas, of heart failure, who worked with Vangelis. In the Greek village of Agria, Vangelis was born Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou. He became a young piano prodigy as a self-taught pianist. Afterward, he relocated to Paris, where he co-founded Aphrodite’s Child, a prominent prog-rock band. Vangelis signed a solo record deal with RCA Records when the band broke up.

For the 1981 film Chariots of Fire, he wrote the music. A single of the opening theme, with its upbeat inspirational swell and lavish orchestration, was produced and peaked at No. 1. As a result of his efforts, he was awarded the Academy Award for best original score.

The success of his first picture prompted him to take on more projects. The original Blade Runner soundtrack and Carl Sagan’s PBS series Cosmos were among his many notable credits. As a solo artist, Vangelis was prolific until last year’s Juno to Jupiter, releasing albums on a monthly basis.

Career

The soundtracks he composed beginning in the 1980s, some of the most important in twentieth-century cinema, won him his greatest recognition. His career began in the 1960s with progressive psychedelic rock hits.

Despite the fact that he has only composed twenty soundtracks, his impact on the history of film music is undeniable.



Vangelis, on the other hand, was more interested in creating music for non-cinematic purposes. As a result, NASA commissioned him to compose a theme for an unmanned mission in 2001, and his music has been heard all throughout the universe.

Since his early days, Vangelis has established himself as one of the most forward-thinking composers of our time, releasing more than 50 albums to date.

Childhood

On March 29, 1943, Evángelos Odyses Papathanassou was born in the Greek village of Agria in the Magnesia region of Thessaly. He was reared in Athens. Odysseus, his father, was a real estate agent and sprinting enthusiast, according to his son, who called him “a tremendous fan of music.” Nikos was his only sibling. As a child, Vangelis began experimenting with sound on the family piano by putting nails and kitchen pans inside it and experimenting with radio interference.

He began taking music lessons at the age of six, although Vangelis subsequently claimed that his attempts to learn the instrument “failed” since he preferred to work on his own method. He was happy that he had not gone to music school since he thought it would have stifled his artistic expression. He mastered the art of playing by rote. “Whenever my teachers requested me to play something, I would pretend to be reading it and play it from memory. Despite the fact that I had not deceived them, I did not give a damn “As a matter of fact,

Vangelis grew up listening to traditional Greek music, but around the age of 12, he developed a taste for jazz and rock. It wasn’t for the purpose of covering other artists’ work that he formed school bands at the age of 15. His first Hammond organ was purchased at the age of 18 by angelis.

Cause Of Death ??

, May 19, 2022

Lawyers for the musician released a statement announcing his death, but they did not mention the circumstances behind his passing.

‘Chariots of Fire’ composer Vangelis, well renowned for his soundtrack, has died at the age of 79, according to Athens News Agency.

According to a statement released by the musician’s attorneys, he died late Tuesday night. However, there is no mention of the cause of death in this telegram.

It was in 1981 that Vangelis Papathanassou, as he was known, received an Oscar for Best Soundtrack thanks to the soundtracks of ‘Chariots of Fire,’ which made him a standout composer.



In the United States, it peaked at number one and the album went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time.

As a result of his initial success, Greek composer Vangelis went on to compose the music for such notable films as “Blade Runner,” “1492: The Conquest of Paradise,” and “Alexander the Great.” Vangelis has continued to compose for more than 50 years. His most recent single was released only a week ago.

How Much Money Does Vangelis Make? Latest Income Salary

Greek composer Vangelis (Evangelos Odysseus Papathanassiou[a]; born March 29, 1943) is best known as a producer and performer of avant-garde electronic, jazz, and orchestral music.

Since then, Vangelis has worked with other popular 1960s bands, including the Forminx and, most notably, Aphrodite’s Child, whose groundbreaking album 666 has been hailed a psychedelic rock masterpiece.

He won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for Chariots of Fire, an Oscar-winning picture that he composed the music for in 1981. Additionally, the film’s “Titles” theme, which was a single from the soundtrack, topped the American Billboard Hot 100 chart and served as the soundtrack for the London 2012 Olympic victors’ medal presentation ceremonies. As a composer and performer of more than 50 albums, Vangelis is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of electronic music.