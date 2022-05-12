Trevor Strnad Committed Suicide, Is That True? Cause of Death Revealed !

Trevor Strnad, the melodic death metal band The Black Dahlia Murder’s original lead vocalist, died at the age of 41.

Strnad’s bandmates revealed his death on social media on Wednesday. The reason for death was not given, but the surviving family members gave the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s phone number.

The Black Dahlia Murder announced in a statement, “It is with great regret that we announce the demise of Trevor Scott Strnad.” “He was liked by those who encountered him as a beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times. A wandering compendium of musical knowledge. He was a hugger, a writer, and one of the best performers of all time. His songs told tales and cast magic, as well as terror and whimsy. It had been his life’s ambition to appear on your show.”

The metal band from Michigan was founded in 2000 and named after the horrific 1947 unsolved murder of actress Elizabeth Smart. Following a series of self-published EPs, the band signed with their longstanding label Metal Blade Records, who issued all nine of the Black Dahlia Murder’s studio albums, including their most recent, Verminous, released in 2020. Strnad’s death was also confirmed by Metal Blade Records on Wednesday.

At the time of Strnad’s death, the death metal band had plans to tour later this year, including a May 20 appearance at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.

History

Miasma, Formation, and Unhallowed ( 2001–2006 )

In 2006, the Black Dahlia Murder took place. Eschbach, former bassist Ryan Williams, former lead guitarist John Kempainen, Strnad, and former drummer Pierre Langlois are seen from left to right.

The Black Dahlia Murder was formed in late 2000, and the final band lineup was formed in January 2001. The group issued a demo called What a Horrible Night to Have a Curse, as well as a four-track EP called A Cold-Blooded Epitaph, all on Love lost Records. The Black Dahlia Murder was signed to Metal Blade Records in 2003 after performing at shows such as the Milwaukee Metal Fest.

To tour with the Black Dahlia Murder, bassist Ryan “Bart” Williams departed his previous band, Detroit’s Today I Wait. He joined the band full-time after performing with them on their co-headlining tour with Throwdown and their European gigs with Liar. He replaced former bassist David Lock. The lock was sacked due to incompetence, according to frontman Trevor Strnad. On the band’s debut full-length album, Unhallowed, Williams was one of two engineers (the other being Mike Hasty of Walls of Jericho).

Miasma, the band’s second album, debuted at No. 118 on the Billboard 200 on July 12, 2005.

After touring with Miasma, drummer Zach Gibson and Pierre Langlois departed the band. While Gibson moved on to join Abigail Williams, Langlois departed the band to pursue a more stable lifestyle, and the band’s hunt for a new drummer came to an end when they met Shannon Lucas, formerly of All That Remains. The band performed at Ozzfest 2005.

Is Trevor Strnad Committed Suicide?

Strnad’s death was announced on Wednesday in an Instagram post from the band’s official account.

The note added, “It is with great regret that we announce Trevor Scott Strnad’s demise.” “To everybody who met him, he was a cherished son, brother, and Shepard of Good Times. “A wandering musical reference library.”

The reason for death was not mentioned. The band closed the message by providing the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Trevor Strnad’s Death Cause

On Wednesday, Strnad’s bandmates announced his death on social media. The reason for death was not disclosed, but the surviving family members supplied the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The cause of death was a mental disease. He committed suicide due to mental illness and sadness.

The Black Dahlia Murder was created in Waterford, Michigan, in 2002 by Strnad, guitarists Brian Eschbach and Jon Kemppainen, bassist David Lock, and drummer Cory Grady.

They released their debut studio album, “Unhallowed,” in 2003, followed by eight more.

The band went on to open for fellow death metal band Children of Bodom “on festival stages across the United States and Europe” after the success of their fourth album “Deflorate” in 2009.

Strnad’s final album with the band, “Verminous,” was released in April 2020.

“He was a hugger, a writer, and unquestionably one of the world’s greatest performers,” the band concluded their statement. “His lyrics included horror and whimsy, as well as stories and magic. It had always been his dream to appear on your show.”