Tony Sirico Cause of Death: The Sopranos Star Dies at The Age of 79!

Tony Sirico, who was most well-known for playing “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on The Sopranos, has passed away. He was 79. According to Bob McGowan, Sirico’s manager of 25 years, he passed suddenly on Friday at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, assisted living facility. Sirico had dementia for the previous few years, yet the reason for their death was unknown.

McGowan told The Hollywood Reporter that the man “wasn’t just a faithful customer; he was a close buddy.” In the HBO series, Sirico played “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri, a trusted advisor to Tony Soprano played by James Gandolfini. Michael Imperioli, who played Sirico’s Sopranos co-star, paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram, writing:

“It hurts me to say that the great TONY SIRICO, my dear friend, colleague, and partner in crime, has gone away today. Tony was unique in that he was as tough, devoted, and kindhearted as anyone I had ever known.

Cause of Death

Tony Sirico, an American actor who died on July 8, 2022, was best known for playing Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on The Sopranos. Additionally, he made multiple appearances in Woody Allen movies. Before landing his Sopranos part, he gained experience playing New York and New Jersey wise guys by appearing in a number of Woody Allen films, including Mighty Aphrodite, Celebrity, and Bullets Over Broadway.

In New York, Sirico was born on July 29, 1942. As an extra in the 1974 movie Crazy Joe, he played his first known movie role. In the movies Deconstructing Harry and Dead Presidents, he also played a police officer.

With appearances on shows like Kojak, Police Squad!, and Miami Vice, his screen career picked up steam in the late 1970s and early 1980s. White Hot (1989), starring Robbie Benson, and The Pick-Up Artist (1987), starring Robert Downey Jr. and Molly Ringwald, are among his numerous cinematic credits.

In a three-episode arc on television, he voiced Vinny Griffin, the Griffin family’s pet dog, taking Brian Griffin’s place after the latter dog passed away. In two episodes of American Dad, an animated comedy from Seth MacFarlane, he later voiced characters, including a mobster.

Early Life of Crime

Gennaro Anthony Sirico Jr., better known as Tony Sirico, was born in New York City on July 29, 1942. He has a Catholic priest brother named Robert. In the Brooklyn districts of East Flatbush and Bensonhurst, Sirico spent his formative years.

Throughout his early life, he committed a great number of crimes that led to 28 arrests for offenses like robbery, assault, and disorderly conduct. When Sirico was charged with coercion, extortion, and felony firearm possession in 1971, he had a very serious run-in with the law and received a four-year jail sentence.

He completed serving his term at Sing Sing after 20 months. After receiving a visit from a group of former prisoners who were actors, Sirico was encouraged to pursue acting while he was incarcerated.

Career in Film

In 1974, Sirico made his acting debut as an extra in the suspenseful crime film “Crazy Joe.” He then rose to fame as the preferred actor of gangsters. As a mobster, Sirico has appeared in movies including “Fingers,” “The One Man Jury,” “Defiance,” “Love and Money,” “The Pick-up Artist,” “Goodfellas,” “Innocent Blood,” “Cop Land,” “Mob Queen,” “Mickey Blue Eyes,” and “Turn of Faith.” Besides “Bullets Over Broadway,” “Mighty Aphrodite,” “Everyone Says I Love You,” “Deconstructing Harry,” “Celebrity,” “Café Society,” and “Wonder Wheel,” Sirico has been in a number of Woody Allen-directed movies.

Among other movies, Sirico appeared in “So Fine,” a sex comedy, “Exposed,” “Catchfire,” a romantic action thriller, “29th Street,” and “Romeo is Bleeding.” He portrayed a cop in the 1995 film “Dead Presidents.” Later in 2014, Sirico appeared in the comedies “Friends and Romans” and “Zarra’s Law,” both of which were police procedurals. His later credits include “Respect the Jux,” “Super Athlete,” and “Sarah Q,” all of which he co-starred in alongside Vincent Pastore and Federico Castelluccio from “The Sopranos.”

Personal Life

Joanne and Richard were Sirico’s two children. At a Christmas party in Little Italy, Manhattan, in 1999, Sirico and his Sopranos co-star Vincent Pastore met James Clemenza and his brother Jerry, members of the Colombo crime family.

FBI agents were keeping an eye on Clemenza at the time. The Paolo Per Uomo perfume was introduced by Sirico in 2008. Sirico passed away on July 8, 2022, at the age of 79, at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida assisted care facility.

Net Worth

$10 Million

On the HBO television series “The Sopranos,” Tony Sirico, an American actor, is most known for portraying Peter Paul Gualtieri, also known as “Paulie Walnuts.

” Tony Sirico had an $8 million net worth at the time of his passing in July 2022. In 86 episodes of The Sopranos, Tony made an appearance. Additionally, he has acted in several movies made by Woody Allen, such as Bullets Over Broadway, Mighty Aphrodite, Deconstructing Harry, and Café Society. “The Pick-up Artist,” “Goodfellas,” and “Innocent Blood” are a few of the other movies Sirico has worked on.