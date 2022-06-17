Tommy Ford Cause of Death, Personal Life, Career, & Lifestyle!

Ford was born in Los Angeles and reared in Long Beach, California. His mother was a school secretary, while his father was a pipefitter. Ford wanted to be a preacher as a child. He opted to pursue acting instead after taking theatre courses and participating in high school performances. Ford transferred to the University of Southern California after getting an Associate of Arts degree in acting from Long Beach City College in 1985.

Thomas Ford’s Life

Personal Life and Death

Ford Was Married to Gina Sasso from 1997 To 2014. They Had Two Children. Ford Relocated from Los Angeles to Kendall, Florida, Approximately 2001. Ford Relocated to Atlanta with His Girlfriend Viviane Brazil in 2015. Ford Died on October 12, 2016, in A Hospital in The Atlanta Region, After a Ruptured Abdominal Aneurysm. He Was 52.

Career

On Martin, Ford Portrayed Tommy Strawn, for Which He Received a Naacp Image Award Nomination in 1996 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Comedy Series.

Following the End of Martin, Ford Achieved Fame as Lieutenant Malcolm Barker in The Investigative Thriller New York Undercover.

In Seven Episodes of The Upon Sitcom the Parkers, He Played Nikki’s Ex-Husband and Kim’s Father, Mel Parker. in The Power of Passion, He Portrayed Ben Cummings, One of The Characters Whose Wife Cheats on Him with The Preacher. He Was Also Known as “the Pope of Comedy” Due to His Appearance as A Judge on Tv One’s Comedy Competition Show Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes?

Ford First Featured in A Feature Film as “mink” in The Kid ‘n Play Picture Class Act. in Harlem Nights, He Played Tommy Smalls, the Brother of Arsenio Hall’s Character. He Appeared in The Crime Drama Against the Law (1997).

Ford Directed and Produced the Play South of Where We Live in 1993, About Six African-American Professionals Who Return to Their Hometowns to Learn About Current Social Challenges. the Drama Was Staged in The Los Angeles Ebony Showcase Theatre, the Country’s Oldest Black Theater. [4] Ford Chose the Ebony Showcase to Collect Funds for The Theater, Which Was on The Verge of Closing. the Same Year, He Directed Jonin’, a Comedy About Fraternity Life at A Historically Black College in Washington, D.C.

