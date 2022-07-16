Tim Considine Cause of Death: “My Three Sons” and “Spin and Marty” Actor Dies at 81!

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Timothy Daniel Considine (December 31, 1940 – March 3, 2022) was an American actor, writer, photographer, and automobile historian.

When Tim Considine was born, he came from a family that worked in the entertainment industry. Carmen, his mother, was the only child of Greek-American theatrical mogul Alexander Pantages and was raised in New York City. Tim Considine has Irish ancestry on his father’s side and Greek ancestry on his mother’s side.

Cause of Death

A day earlier, on March 3, 2022, Considines’ son revealed that his father had died the day before in Mar Vista, California, surrounded by his loved ones.

The actor’s death is still being investigated, although no cause of death has been established. As far as we could tell, he didn’t die of natural causes. There’s no doubt that he died peacefully at the tender age of 81.

Early Life

On December 31, 1940, Considine was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. John W. Considine Jr.’s father, John W. Considine Sr., was an Oscar-nominated film producer for Boys Town, and his mother, Carmen (Pantages), was the daughter of theatre mogul Alexander Pantages. It’s no coincidence that Considine’s grandpa was Alexander Pantages’ rival vaudeville entrepreneur and that his uncle was a journalist and author. Both his older brother John and his younger sister Erin were actors.

Personal Life

In 1965, Considine tied the knot for the first time with Charlotte Stewart. In 1969, they divorced without having any children. He wed Willett Hunt ten years later. One son, Christopher, was born out of their union and they stayed married until his death. In Mar Vista, Calif., Considine died on March 3, 2022. He was 81 at the time of his death.

Biography Timeline

1953

In The Clown, a 1953 adaptation of the 1931 film The Champ, which also starred Wallace Beery and Jackie Cooper, Considine appeared with Red Skelton.

1957

Carolyn Keene’s Nancy Drew novel series was the inspiration for a CBS television pilot in which Considine portrayed Ned Nickerson. Roberta Shore and Frankie Thomas were among his co-stars.

1959

When Considine turned 19 on December 31, 1959, he starred in an episode of CBS’s Johnny Ringo western television series, starring Don Durant as the titular character, in which he played Jamie Frederick. A rancher is being investigated in the plot for allegedly converting orphaned boys into virtual slaves, as shown in the novel.

1960

Next, Considine portrayed Franklin D. Roosevelt’s eldest son James (aged 14 to 17) in the 1960 film Sunrise at Campobello. In a 1966 episode of The Fugitive, he played a supporting role for Dr. Kimble. On November 21, 1965, he portrayed Billy Penn, a teenage rebel, in the Bonanza episode titled “The Reluctant Rebel”.

1970

In the 1970 film Patton, he played one of two troops who were slapped by General George S. Patton, Jr. because they were shell-shocked. ‘Soldier Who Gets Slapped’ is the role’s official title.

2000

Both Considine and David Stollery, his Spin and Marty co-star from the television series, appeared in a made-for-TV movie in 2000 titled The New Adventures of Spin and Marty: Suspect Behavior. The sixth wave of Walt Disney Treasures included a DVD release of The Adventures of Spin and Marty. As a DVD special feature, Considine and Stollery were interviewed by Leonard Maltin on the 50th anniversary of the serial’s premiere.

2010

The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California, hosted a My Three Sons 50th-Anniversary Reunion in June 2010. Except for Dawn Lyn, who was living in Germany at the time, and Don Grady, who died in 2012 after a long battle with cancer, most of the cast members who had survived were there.

Tim Considine Net Worth:

$5 Million Dollars.

Former Child Actor Turned Writer, Photographer, and Automobile Historian, Tim Considine Has a Net Worth of $5 Million Dollars. He Was Born in Los Angeles on December 30, 1940, and Is Most Known for His Role as The Actor Tim Considine. on The Small Screen in 1955, He Portrayed Spin Evans in The Adventures of Spin and Marty.

As Frank Hardy, Considine Portrayed Him in The Hardy Boys: The Applegate Treasure in 1956. He Played Steven Abernathy in The Cbs Sitcom Annette in 1958. My Three Sons, Which Aired from 1960 to 1965, Was One of His Most Memorable Roles. Her Film Credits Include The Clown, the Executive Suite, Her Twelve Men, Unchained, The Private War of Major Benson, Spin and Marty: the Movie, The Shaggy Dog, Sunrise at Campobello, Patton, The Daring Dobermans, and Ray of Sunshine. Her television credits include The Office, Sunrise at Campobello, Patton, The Daring Dobermans, and Ray of Sunshine.