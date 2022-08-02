Taylor Negron Cause of Death: Actor, Dead at 57 After Long Battle with Cancer

American actor, comedian, painter, and playwright Taylor Negron also created artwork. Find out all there is to know about Taylor Negron by scrolling down, including his family, relationships, and level of qualification.

Taylor Negron, also known by his family name Brad Stephen, was a well-known actor, comedian, painter, and playwright. He was created on August 1st, 1957, in California.

Taylor Negron’s Net Worth

Taylor Negron’s net worth was $1 million. He was an American actor, writer, painter, and stand-up comedian. In August 1957, Taylor Negron was conceived in Glendale, California. Negron received his degree from UCLA. He had 130 acting credits to his name. In the television series Detective School from 1979, Negron played Silvio Galindez.

He played Chuck Ballard on The Hughleys from 1998 until 2000. Between 2001 and 2002, Negron played Manuelo Del Valle in the television series So Little Time.

Additionally, he appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Easy Money, One Crazy Summer, The Whoopee Boys, River’s Edge, Punchline, How I Got Into College, Nothing But Trouble, The Last Boy Scout, Mr. Jones, Angels in the Outfield, Bio-Dome, Spy hard, Changing Habits, Courting Courtney, Chairman of the Board, Can’t Stop Dancing, Stuart Little, The Flintstones in Viva Rock.

Taylor Negron’s Early Life

The son of Conrad Negron, Sr., and Lucy (née Rosario), Negron was born in Glendale, California. Chuck Negron, of the band Three Dog Night, is his cousin and a singer-songwriter. He attended the University of California, Los Angeles after growing up in La Canada Flintridge, California.

Taylor Negron’s Girlfriend and Marital Status

Cause of Death

Taylor Negron, who played characters in various TV episodes and movies, including Fast Times at Ridgemont High, has passed away. He was 57.

Chuck Negron, a distant relative of Negron and a former member of the rock group Three Dog Night, made the announcement of Negron’s passing. Taylor reportedly passed away following a battle with cancer.

According to reliable sources, comedian Taylor Negron has passed away following a protracted fight with cancer. He was 57. Taylor Negron’s cousin Chuck Negron, of the 1970s band Three Dog Night, broke the terrible news in a video posted online today, stating, “I want to let you know that my cousin Taylor Negron just passed away. He was accompanied by his mother, his brother Alex, my brother Rene, and his wife Julie. May he rest in peace. [Scroll down to see video]

The son of Lucy (née Rosario) and Conrad Negron, Sr., a former mayor of Indian Wells, California, Negron was born on August 1, 1957, in Glendale, California. He attended Lee Strasberg’s classes, and he even attended Lucille Ball’s exclusive comedy seminar.

When she was 68 and he was 19, Negron worked as an intern for Ball. Negron stated to KCET in May of last year, “I learned from Lucy that you never get what you really want and you have to be flexible.” He continued, “What I learned from her was what she learned from Buster Keaton – know your props, know what you’re doing, know where the exit is, know the entrances, know where the camera is.

arrive early. Know every person working on the set. Keep your humorous business to yourself. Be a professional. Negron began performing stand-up when he was still in high school, landing a place at the Comedy Store and starting out as a movie extra.

In 1982’s soap satire Young Doctors in Love, he made his feature film acting debut as a dancing, pill-popping, and love-struck intern. He was also well-known for his roles as Mr. Pizza Guy in Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Rodney Dangerfield’s son-in-law in Easy Money. Negron stated to KCET, “I became the alternative everyman in movies.”