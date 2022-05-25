Suzanne Pleshette Cause of Death, Romantic Star of Bob Newhart Show Dies at 70!

Pleshette died of respiratory failure on Saturday at her Los Angeles home, according to friends and associates. She had undergone chemotherapy for lung cancer in 2006 and appeared in a wheelchair at a “Bob Newhart” reunion in September.

In a statement, Newhart described his co-star as “an indomitable spirit” and “one of those people you thought would go on forever.”

“I know she was looking forward to receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on her birthday, January 31,” Newhart said.

Pleshette, who trained for the stage in New York, was a regular on television shows in the 1970s and 1980s, most recently in a recurring role on NBC’s “Will & Grace.”

From 1972 to 1978, she was best known as Emily Hartley, the no-nonsense foil to the wry Bob Newhart on “The Bob Newhart Show.”

Pleshette was the antithesis of the traditional staid American television wife, with her saucy wit, throaty voice, and flair for comedy, and the on-screen dynamic between the two leads ensured the show legions of fans.

Suzanne Pleshette Biography

Suzanne Pleshette was an award-winning stage, television, and film actress, as well as a voice actress, who was best known for her roles as Annie Hayworth in the mystery horror film "The Birds" (1963) and Emily Hartley in the TV comedy series "The Bob Newhart Show" (1972-1978), among many other roles. In 2008, she passed away.



Have you ever wondered what Suzanne Pleshette’s net worth was when she died? Pleshette’s net worth was estimated to be as high as $5 million by authoritative sources, an amount earned during her successful acting career, which began in 1957 and ended in 2004.

Early Years

Pleshette was born in Brooklyn Heights, New York, on January 31, 1937, to Geraldine (née Kaplan) and Eugene Pleshette. Her parents were Jewish, the children of Russian and Austrian-Hungarian emigrants. Geraldine Rivers was the stage name of her mother, who was a dancer and artist. Her father worked as a stage manager, then as a network executive, at the Paramount Theater in New York City and the Paramount Theater in Brooklyn.

She attended Syracuse University for one semester after graduating from Manhattan’s High School of Performing Arts, then transferred to Finch College. She went on to the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in Manhattan, where she studied acting under the tutelage of renowned acting teacher Sanford Meisner.

Personal Life

Pleshette’s eight-month marriage to Troy Donahue, her Rome Adventure and A Distant Trumpet co-star, ended in divorce in 1964.

Tom Gallagher, an oilman, was her second husband, and they were married from 1968 until his death from lung cancer on January 21, 2000. During her marriage to Gallagher, she miscarried, and the couple was childless. “I certainly would have liked to have had Tommy’s children,” Pleshette said in an October 2000 interview when asked about children. My maternal instincts, on the other hand, are satisfied in other ways. I come from a large extended family and am always the mother on set. That’s fine if this is my personal karma.

Pleshette married fellow actor Tom Poston in 2001.

In the 1970s, Poston was a recurring guest star and cast member on The Bob Newhart Show. Poston and Pleshette had been romantically involved in 1959, when they acted together in the Broadway comedy Golden Fleecing, long before they worked together on television. They married others over the next 40 years but remained friends. The deaths of their spouses brought Poston and Pleshette back together after they were both widowed, and they married in 2001. They were married until April 30, 2007, when he died of respiratory failure in Los Angeles. The following year, she died, and they are buried together.

Suzanne Pleshette Cause of Death

Pleshette’s agent, Joel Dean, announced on August 11, 2006, that she was being treated for lung cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Dean claimed the cancer was the size of “a grain of sand” when discovered during a routine X-ray, that it was “caught very much in time,” that she was receiving chemotherapy as an outpatient, and that Pleshette was “in good spirits,” according to New York Newsday three days later.



She was later admitted to the hospital with pulmonary infection and pneumonia, requiring her to stay in the hospital for an extended period of time. In September 2007, she arrived in a wheelchair at a Bob Newhart Show cast reunion, raising concerns about her health, despite her assurances that she was “cancer-free.” (During the actual telecast, she sat in a regular chair.) Pleshette stated in an interview with USA Today at the time of the reunion that she had been released four days prior from the hospital where she had part of one of her lungs removed as part of her cancer treatment.

Suzanne Pleshette Is a $5 Millionaire.

Suzanne was of mixed ancestry; her parents were Jewish and had Russian, Austrian, and Hungarian ancestry. Geraldine Rivers, a dancer, was her mother, and Eugene Pleshette, a stage manager who worked at the Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, was her father.

Suzanne attended the High School of Performing Arts before enrolling at Syracuse University, where she remained for one semester before transferring to Finch College. She went on to study acting under the legendary Sanford Meisner after graduating from Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

Suzanne began her career on stage, making her Broadway debut in Meyer Levin’s “Compulsion” in 1957. Suzanne made her stage debut in 1958 in “The Cold and the Warm,” and remained active on stage until the early 1960s, appearing in plays such as “Golden Fleecing,” “Gypsy,” and “The Miracle Worker,” all of which contributed to her net worth.