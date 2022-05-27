Susan Roces’ Cause of Death Revealed by Senator Grace Poe!

Sen. Grace Poe explained Susan Roces’s death, revealing the cause of her death.

The sudden death of veteran actress Susan Roces has shocked the Philippine entertainment industry and the entire country. She died on Friday, May 20, at the age of 80, making her the country’s Queen of Movies.

Susan was married to Fernando Poe Jr., a.k.a. “Action King” and “King of Philippine Movies,” who died in 1997. He passed away in 2004 from multiple organ failure brought on by cerebral thrombosis.

Sen. Grace Poe, an adopted daughter of Susan and FPJ, was born to the couple. In a recent press interview, she revealed the cause of the death of Susan Roces. In an interview with Pep, Sen. Grace Poe revealed that the doctor said Susan Roces died from cardiopulmonary arrest, which can be brought on by a variety of factors.

“Bumigay po ang kanyang puso.” In order for there to be a large number of collaborations with him, “the Senator stated.” She no longer took long phone conversations like they usually did, according to the veteran actress’s daughter in the days leading up to her sudden death. As reported, she also stated that she noticed that the actress was fast breathing until she no longer wanted to eat, according to the report.

Early Life and Education

In Bacolod on July 28, 1941, Jesusa Purificacion Levy Sonora was born to Jesus Tonggoy Sonora and Purificación Levy.

For her high school education, Roces attended the La Consolacion College in Bacolod.

She decided to pursue a career in acting during her time at LCC. Luisa Medel, her third-year high school teacher, encouraged her to follow in her footsteps and pursue a career in public speaking and acting. For her mentor’s advice after graduating from high school, Roces went to Manila.

Personal Life

In addition to having an adopted daughter, Grace Poe, Roces married Fernando Poe Jr., a former MTRCB chair and current senator. On December 25, 1968, she married Poe in Greenhills, San Juan, at the Santuario de San Jose Parish.

She was a strong supporter of her husband’s presidential campaign in the Philippines in 2004, but he passed away from a stroke in December of that year. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo’s wife, Roces, was convinced that she had won the election through electoral fraud, and she called for her resignation in June 2005.



After Roces signed the contract on September 29, 2007, ABS-CBN acquired the exclusive rights to Poe’s movie library. Eugenio Lopez III, Chairman of ABS-CBN, Cory Vidanes, Senior Vice President of TVP Production, and Poe’s daughter, Grace Poe, were all in attendance.

Cause of Death for Susan Roces

A film contract offer was reportedly made to her when she was just 15 years old. She was a senior in high school and about to graduate. Assuming she could meet her idol, Gloria Romero, as a result of accepting the offer, she was overjoyed. She doesn’t care if she only sees him for a brief period of time. As a result of her admiration for Gloria Romero, who was a well-known celebrity at the time. When Susan Roces married Fernando Poe Jr., what was the name of her husband?

Cause of Death for Susan Roces Is Discovered

Many people were shocked when the news of her death broke on the internet. They don’t believe the news that she’s dead was actually true. Friday, May 20, 2022, was the date of her death. As of yet, the cause of her death hasn’t been revealed. Grace, her daughter, and her nephews, Joseph and Jeffrey, were devastated by her sudden death and are now mourning her loss.

Susan Roces Salary Expectations in the Year 2022

Continuing further in this we are going to tell you about Susan Roces’s net worth which has been calculated at a brilliant figure of Rs. $209 Million.

Over the last few years, the total wealth of Susan Roces has increased dramatically. She has a net worth of approximately Rs. 209 million. While working as an actress and producer in the Filipino-American film industry.

Susan Roces Personal Life, Profile, Net Worth