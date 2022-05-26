Susan Oliver Cause of Death Actress, Accomplished Pilot ,She Had Been 58 Years Old When She Died!

Susan Oliver was an actress, TV director, an aviator from the United States.

Ruth Hale Oliver, a Hollywood astrologer, and journalist George Gercke had a daughter named Susan. Before moving to Los Angeles in 1957 to star in her first film, The Green-Eyed Blonde, she studied acting at New York City's Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

Susan Oliver’s Professional Background

Ruth Hale Oliver, a Hollywood astrologer, and journalist George Gercke had a daughter named Susan. She was raised by her mother, who took her mother’s maiden name after her parents divorced in 1935, though she did spend a brief period in Japan with her father.

Before moving to Los Angeles in 1957 to star in her first film, The Green-Eyed Blonde, she studied acting at New York City’s Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre. In a later film, Ginger made an appearance. A later film appearance was in Monte Markham’s Ginger in the Morning (1974), in which he played her ex-husband.



Susan spent the majority of her career as a television guest star, appearing in episodes of The Andy Griffith Show and Gomer Pyle (numbering in the hundreds) between 1956 and 1988. She was also Ann Howard on the CBS sitcom Peyton Place, where she had a recurring role. She was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the TV movie Amelia Earhart. She also directed episodes of M*A*S*H and Trapper John M.D., and she co-starred with Jeffrey Hunter in the original pilot episode of Star Trek: The Original Series (“The Cage,” which was later reused in the TS episode “The Menagerie”). The Green-Eyed Blonde, The Gene Krupa Story, Butterfield 8, Your Cheatin’ Heart, and The Disorderly Orderly, a Jerry Lewis comedy released in 1980, are just a few of her film credits.

Early Life, Family Background, and Education of Susan Oliver

Oliver was born in New York City in 1932 to astrology practitioner Ruth Hale Oliver and journalist George Gercke. Her father worked at the New York World as a political reporter and journalist. While she was still a child, her parents divorced.

Ruth was on her way to becoming a well-known Hollywood astrologer when Oliver joined her mother in Southern California in June 1949. Oliver decided to pursue a career as an actress, and she went by the stage name Susan Oliver, which was derived from her mother’s maiden name.

Susan Oliver Death: and Cause of Death

Susan Oliver passed away from a non-communicable disease on May 10, 1990. She had been 58 years old when she died. Her large extended family and friends were there to support her when she died. Oliver died on May 10, 1990, at the Motion Picture and Television Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer that later spread to her lungs.

