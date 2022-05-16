Susan Hayward’s Cause of Death at 55; Award-Winning Movie Star!

Susan Hayward was an actress and model from the United States of America. She was most known for her true-to-life female film representations.

Susan Hayward was a successful actress and model who went by the name Susan Hayward. In Beverly Hills, California, she was born on June 30, 1917. Beverly Hills is a beautiful and populated city in the United States of America, located in Beverly Hills, California. After completing her formal education, Susan Hayward began her career as an actress and model.

Susan Hayward Early Life Story, Family Background, and Education

Susan Hayward was born Edythe Marrenner on June 30, 1917, in Brooklyn, New York City, to Ellen (née Pearson; 1888–1958) and Walter Marrenner (1879–1938), the youngest of three children. Katherine Harrigan, her paternal grandmother, was an Irish actress. Her mother was born in Sweden. Florence was her older sister, and Walter Jr. was her older brother.

Marriner was hit by a car in 1924 and suffered a fractured hip and broken legs, requiring her to wear a partial body plaster, with the subsequent bone setting giving her a characteristic hip swivel later in life.

Hayward graduated from the Girls’ Commercial High School in June 1935, after attending Public School 181. (later renamed Prospect Heights High School). Hayward attended Erasmus Hall High School in the mid-1930s, according to the alumni page, however, she only remembers swimming for a cent at the pool in Flatbush, Brooklyn, during the sweltering summers. She was named “Most Dramatic” by her class throughout her high school years after acting in several schools plays.

Susan Hayward Death: and Cause of Death

Susan Hayward died of an infectious illness on March 14, 1975. She had been 58 years old when she died. Her huge extended family and friends were there to support her at the time of her death.

Hayward was diagnosed with brain cancer following a seizure in April 1973, after her doctor discovered a metastasized lung tumor in March 1972. She died in her Beverly Hills home on March 14, 1975, at the age of 57, after suffering a seizure. Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church in Carrollton, Georgia, hosted a funeral ceremony on March 16. Hayward was laid to rest at the graveyard of the church.

The filming of The Conqueror in St. George, Utah, is surrounded by theories regarding radioactive fallout from atmospheric atomic bomb tests. Hayward, John Wayne, Agnes Moorehead, Pedro Armendáriz (who committed suicide), and director Dick Powell all died of cancer or cancer-related ailments after working on the film. People magazine reported in 1980 that 91 of the 220 members of the cast and crew had developed cancer, with 46 of them dying from it.

Susan Hayward’s Net Worth

Susan HaywardNet Worth Estimated Net Worth in 2021 $1 Million to $5 Million Approx Previous Year’s Net Worth (2020) Being Updated Annual Salary Being Updated Income Source Actress, model

Susan Hayward’s Relationships, Dating, and Personal Life

Hayward met her first husband, actor Jess Barker while volunteering at the Hollywood Canteen during WWII. On July 23, 1944, they married and had two sons, Gregory and Timothy, who were born fraternal twins on February 19, 1945. On August 17, 1954, a judge granted an interlocutory divorce decree after the marriage became tumultuous.

Rather than join the Hong Kong location shoot for the film Soldier of Fortune, Hayward stayed in the United States during the tumultuous divorce process. Her sequences with co-star Clark Gable were shot on a sound stage in Hollywood. The indoor images were supplemented by a few brief, distant pictures of Gable and a Hayward double wandering among Hong Kong landmarks. A suicide attempt occurred in April 1955 as a result of the stress of divorce procedures and overwork.