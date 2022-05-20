Sue Randall Cause of Death: ,Actress, Dies at 49!

Sue Randall was an American actress who starred in the CBS and ABC sitcom Leave It to Beaver as Miss Alice Landers, Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver’s primary school teacher. Scroll down to learn everything you need to know about Sue Randall, including her latest relationships, family, and qualifications. Sue Randall’s estimated net worth, age, biography, career, and social media profiles such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as family and wiki information. Learn more about Sue Randall’s current net worth, as well as her earnings, worth, salary, property, and income.

Education and childhood

Sue Randall was the younger of two children of Marion Burnside (née Heist) and Roland Rodrock Randall, a notable real-estate consultant, and was born in Philadelphia. She made her stage debut at the age of ten in an Alden Park Players play.

She graduated with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York in 1953, after completing her early schooling at the Lankenau School for Girls in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.

Personal life

Randall had two children with Peter Blake Powell, with whom she was married. She then married James J. McSparron, with whom she was still married when she died.

Sue Randall’s Family and Career Background

Sue Randall was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of prominent real-estate consultant Roland Rodrock Randall. She made her stage debut at the age of ten in an Alden Park Players play. She graduated with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York in 1953, after completing her early schooling at the Lankenau School for Girls in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.

Death of Sue Randall and Cause of Death

Sue Randall died of non-communicable disease on October 26, 1984. She was 49 years old at the time of her death. She was survived by a large extended family and friends at the time of her death.

Marion Burnside Randall’s Net Worth

Marion Burnside Randall’s estimated net worth was as follows, according to Wikipedia, Google, Forbes, IMDb, and other trustworthy web sources. You can see her net worth, salary, and other information from prior years below.

Sue’s estimated net worth, monthly and annual earnings, the principal source of income, cars, lifestyle, and other details have all been updated in the table below.

Sue has a net worth of between $3 million and $5 million. Sue made the most of her money from her Yeezy footwear. While she had overstated the size of her business throughout the years, the money she made from it was real–enough to make her one of the richest celebrities of all time. Her primary source of income was as a successful Peter Blake Powell.

Her net worth is estimated to be between $5 and $10 million. Aside from her large social media following, actress.

Sue RandallNet Worth Estimated Net Worth in 2021 $1 Million to $5 Million Approx Previous Year’s Net Worth (2020) Being Updated Annual Salary Being Updated Income Source Peter Blake Powell

