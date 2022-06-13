Stephen Sondheim Cause of Death, Titan of The American Musical, Is Dead at 91

Stephen Sondheim, the composer, and lyricist who revolutionized musical theater in the late 20th century died at the age of 91. His works included Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park With George, A Little Night Music, Assassins, Company, Passion, and Into the Woods. The New York Times reported that Sondheim had a Thanksgiving dinner with friends at his home in Roxbury, CT, but died there early on Friday, Nov. 26, according to a report. The reason for death was not given.

Family friend Oscar Hammerstein II from the partnership of Rodgers & Hammerstein had a profound impact on the young Sondheim, one of two children of fashion designers Herbert and Etta Janet “Foxy” Sondheim. A venue for more than just a lighthearted farce with catchy tunes, Hammerstein saw the American musical as a vehicle for thought-provoking tragedy as well. Sondheim expanded on Hammerstein’s vision, creating monumental musical dramas that tackled tough topics including troubled marriages, societal difficulties, and existential dilemmas.

As a Child and In School,

Born on March 22, 1930, Sondheim was the son of Etta Janet “Foxy” Sondheim (née Fox; 1897–1992) and Herbert Sondheim. In addition to his paternal ancestors from Germany and Lithuania, he has a Lithuanian mother and German paternal ancestry. In his father’s factory, he made garments that his mother had made. His parents split when he was young, and he moved to a farm outside of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, where he spent his formative years. For many years, Stephen Sondheim was depicted by Meryle Secrest in her biography (Stephen Sondheim: A Life) as an isolated, emotionally mistreated youngster because of his wealthy, rich parents. Sondheim was a student at the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in New York City while he lived there.

In his youth, he often went camping in Androscoggin in Maine. In 1940, his mother sent him to the New York Military Academy, where he graduated. He attended George School, a prestigious Quaker preparatory school in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, between 1942 through 1947, where he created his first musical, By George, in 1946. Sondheim studied at Williams College from 1946 to 1950. The Hubbard Hutchinson Prize, a two-year fellowship to study music, was awarded to him when he graduated with honors.

Very Warm for May, a Broadway musical that Sondheim watched as a child, piqued his interest in theater, which led him to a career in musical theater. It was then that the curtain was drawn back to reveal a piano, in Sondheim’s words. “A butler got a duster and dusted it up, tinkling the keys.” I was awestruck by it.

Life and Death Are Both Personal Experiences

Sondheim was frequently referred to as reclusive and alone because of his writing style. “The outsider feeling—someone who people want to both kiss and kill—occurred fairly early in my life,” he stated in an interview with Frank Rich. In 1966, Sondheim humorously told the New York Times, “I’ve never found anyone I could work with as swiftly as myself, or with less argument,” even though he regarded himself as “naturally a collaborative animal.”

It wasn’t until the age of 40 that Stephen Sondheim came out as gay to friends and family. On his 60th birthday, he began an eight-year relationship with playwright Peter Jones, with whom he rarely talked about his private life until 2013. A digital technologist named Jeffrey Scott Romley married Sondheim in 2017, and the couple settled in Manhattan and Roxbury, Connecticut, respectively.



Finishing the Hat: Collected Lyrics (1954–1981) with Attendant Comments, Principles, Heresies, Grudges, Whines, and Anecdotes and Look, I Made a Hat: Collected Lyrics (1981–2011) with Attendant Comments, Amplifications, Dogmas, Harangues, Digressions Anecdotes, and Miscellany were published in 2010–2011 by Sondheim in two volumes.

The memoir includes Sondheim’s poetic declaration of principle, which stated that four principles underlie “everything I’ve ever written”. “Content dictates form, Less is More, God is in the Details – everything in the service of Clarity,” were the three main points.

In James Lapine’s 2013 documentary film Six by Sondheim, on the creative process, Sondheim revealed that he liked to write his music while lying down and would occasionally drink a cocktail to assist him in work.

Career

Burt Shevelove invited Sondheim to a party, but Sondheim showed up early and didn’t know anyone else. In Arthur Laurents, he recognized someone he’d met at an audition for Saturday Night Live a while earlier. While Leonard Bernstein was working on a musical adaptation of Romeo and Juliet alongside Laurents, the lyricist’s Betty Comden and Adolph Green, who were slated to pen the lyrics, were already committed to other projects in the entertainment industry. Although he was not a huge fan of Sondheim’s music, he remarked that he liked the words from Saturday Night and could audition for Bernstein. Sondheim met and played for Bernstein the following day, and he promised to let him know what he had learned. Sondheim wanted to write the music and lyrics, so he talked to Hammerstein, who told him, as Sondheim recalled in a 2008 New York Times video interview, “Look, you have a chance to work with very gifted professionals on a show that sounds interesting, and you could always write your own music eventually.

” You should accept the position, in my opinion. Jerrome Robbins’ West Side Story premiered in 1957 and was performed 732 times. Sondheim was unhappy with his lyrics, arguing that they didn’t always fit the characters and were occasionally too self-conscious. In the beginning, Bernstein was listed as a co-writer of the lyrics with Sondheim, but in the end, Bernstein decided to give Sondheim sole credit for the lyrics, since Sondheim had written them almost entirely on his own. In the New York Times review of the show, the lyrics were not referenced at all. Sondheim stated that Bernstein received three percent of the royalties, and he received one percent of them. Sondheim rejected Bernstein’s proposal to equalize the percentages at 2% each, saying that he was happy with merely obtaining the credit.