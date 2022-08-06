Stacey Castor Cause of Death: Anti-Freeze Murderer Died of Heart Attack, No Foul Play Suspected

Stacey Castor, a well-known criminal, was born on July 24, 1967, in the United States. An American killer was found guilty in 2005 of using antifreeze to poison her husband David Castor. She also made an attempt on Ashley, her daughter. Leo is Stacey Castor’s zodiac sign, per astrologers.

Stacey Ruth Castor, a native of Weedsport, New York, and a murderer by conviction, lived from July 24, 1967, through June 11, 2016. She was found guilty in 2009 of attempting to kill her daughter Ashley Wallace in 2007 by ingesting crushed pills combined with vodka, orange juice, and Sprite. In 2005, she purposely poisoned her then-husband, David Castor, with antifreeze.

She is also accused of killing her first husband, Michael Wallace, in 2000. Michael Wallace’s burial was adjacent to David Castor’s until David’s remains were removed in 2016 and reburied elsewhere. Castor was dubbed “The Black Widow” by the media after the incident garnered widespread attention. On April 24, 2009, and again on February 8, 2019, an exclusive two-hour episode of ABC’s 20/20 was broadcast in order to tell the complete Castor case story.

Bree Was Born in 1991, and Ashley, Her Second Daughter, Was Born in 1988

When Castor first met Michael Wallace in 1985, she was 17 years old. The two of them hit it off right away. Castor believed Wallace to be her genuine love. In 1988, the couple was hitched and welcomed their first child, Ashley. They welcomed Bree, their second child, in 1991. Wallace worked nights as a mechanic while Castor worked for an ambulance dispatch firm, but the family was not well off.

Wallace, in Castor’s opinion, was particularly close to Bree, exhibiting favoritism that Castor made up for by being “best friends” with older daughter Ashley. Despite their devotion to their kids, the marriage became estranged, and there were rumors that they were both having extramarital affairs.

Biography of Stacey Castor

Stacey Castor, a well-known criminal, was born on July 24, 1967, in the United States. An American killer was found guilty in 2005 of using antifreeze to poison her husband David Castor. She also made an attempt on Ashley, her daughter.

Wallace started experiencing sporadic sickness in late 1999. Various family members recall him becoming clumsy, wheezing and appearing puffy. His family urged him to seek medical attention while his mysterious illness lasted over the holiday season, but he passed away in early 2000 before he could. Ashley, their 11-year-old daughter, had been alone herself with him at the time. She held herself accountable for his passing. That day, she had observed his unwell appearance but had given it no consideration.

Read More- Don Young Cause of Death: Dean of The House, Dies at 88

Stacey Castor’s Estimated Net Worth

Stacey Castor is among the wealthiest and most well-known criminals. Stacey Castor’s net worth is roughly $1.5 million, according to our analysis of information from sources including Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

When she was seventeen years old, she met her first spouse, Michael. Wallace started experiencing sporadic sickness in late 1999. Various family members recall him becoming clumsy, wheezing and appearing puffy.

His family urged him to seek medical attention while his mysterious illness lasted over the holiday season, but he passed away in early 2000 before he could. Ashley, their 11-year-old daughter, had been alone herself with him at the time. She held herself accountable for his passing. That day, she had observed his unwell appearance but had given it no consideration.

Read More- Michael Lang Cause of Death: Woodstock Organizer Dies at Battle with Rare Form of Cancer

Stacey Castor Dating

Our records indicate that Stacey Castor is probably single and not dating anyone right now. Stacey Castor has never been wed before. We are presently digging up details on the past dates and hookups.

Read More- Jim Hagedorn Cause of Death: Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dies at Age 59

What Caused Stacey’s Death, Exactly?

On February 5, 2009, Stacey was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder for the poison homicide of David and another count of attempted second-degree murder of Ashley.

She was given a 51-year to life term on Tuesday, March 5, a month later. She admitted to the crimes to 20/20 host David Muir, saying, “I did not kill Michael Wallace and I did not kill David Castor.

I never tried to kill my daughter, and I’ll never admit it. Stacey was discovered dead in her detention cell on June 11, 2016, after suffering a heart attack. Authorities determined that there was no foul play in the 48-year-death. old’s