Stacey Castor Cause of Death: ‘black Widow’ Stacey Castor Convicted for Murder

What We Know About Stacey Castor

Weedsport, New York native Stacey Ruth Castor (July 24, 1967 – June 11, 2016) was a convicted murderer in the United States. After being tried for the attempted murder of her daughter Ashley Wallace in 2007 using a cocktail of vodka, orange juice, and Sprite laced with crushed pills, she was found guilty in 2009 of having intentionally poisoned her then-husband David Castor with antifreeze in 2005.

She is also accused of murdering her first husband, Michael Wallace, in the year 2000; his tomb was adjacent to David Castor’s until David’s remains were exhumed in 2016 and reburied elsewhere by his son. Castor became a household name after the tale went viral and she was dubbed “The Black Widow” by the press.

The whole story of the Castor case was presented on a special two-hour episode of ABC’s 20/20 on April 24, 2009, and again on February 8, 2019. After giving birth to her first daughter Ashley in 1988, she went on to have another daughter, Bree, in 1991.

Amount of Money Stacey Castor Has

Who is Stacey Castor seeing?

We have found that Stacey Castor is the spouse of David Castor and Michael Wallace. Stacey Castor has not been in a relationship since May of 2022. Our data suggest that Stacey Castor is presently unmarried and not involved in any relationships. There was never a man in Stacey Castor’s life who could claim she was engaged. We’re digging up details on past dates and hookups right now.

Anatomy of a Killing

After the passing of her second husband, Castor became a suspect in the eyes of the law. They started checking her out by installing wiretaps and surveillance cameras near the graves of her husband. She never went to see where her two husbands were laid to rest close to each other. In their minds, if she truly cared about any of them, she would pay a visit to their graves.

Due to the lack of results from the wiretapping and surveillance cameras, authorities unearthed Castor’s first husband, Michael Wallace. Toxicology tests revealed that antifreeze toxicity was also the cause of death.

In 2007, Castor began to feel panicked as evidence piled up against her. The police visited Ashley on her first day of college after she had an interview with them during which she came close to uttering “anti-freeze.”

Later that day, Ashley called her mom to tell her the news. Castor invited her home, saying they could unwind with a few drinks there. Castor crushed pills put them in vodka and gave them to her daughter to drink the following day, thereby poisoning her.

Ashley was found unresponsive the following day by her sister Bree, and by the time she got to the hospital, she was only minutes away from dying. The body was discovered alongside a typed suicide note signed “Ashley.” In the note, Ashley claimed that she was responsible for the deaths of both her father and stepfather. The loss of her father occurred while she was only 11 years old.

On Castor’s laptop, the police discovered several versions of the note, all of which had timestamps indicating they were composed while Ashley was in class. There was also testimony from Ashley, who said that her mother gave her something to drink that tasted “bad,” and physical evidence of an antifreeze-filled turkey baster in the kitchen.